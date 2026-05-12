According to "Corriere dello Sport", representatives of the German record champions recently held a secret meeting with the striker's father. Vlahovic has been linked with a move to Munich for some time, as his contract with Juventus Turin expires in the summer, meaning he will be available on a free transfer.
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A secret meeting with a star striker? FC Bayern Munich are reportedly preparing for a spectacular transfer
Despite several rounds of talks, Juve have yet to agree a partnership extension with the Serbian striker. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Vlahovic wants to wait and see whether a more lucrative offer arrives from another top club. Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona are both monitoring the situation as they search for a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski.
Reports indicate a significant pay gap: the 26-year-old wants to keep his current €12m net salary, while the Old Lady is ready to offer only half that figure. After coming off the bench at the weekend and netting the decisive goal in a 1-0 win, the striker still refused to commit his future to the club. "My last two games for Juve? We'll see…", he said. Nevertheless, Vlahovic enjoys strong support from the Juve faithful, who chanted his name during the match, and is said to feel settled in Piedmont.
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FC Bayern Munich is reportedly Dusan Vlahovic's preferred destination.
Just a few days ago, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Bayern Munich is Vlahovic's preferred destination. Rumours of Munich's interest surfaced as far back as early 2022, when he joined Juventus. At Bayern, he would likely serve as backup to Nicolas Jackson. The Senegalese forward, currently on loan from Chelsea, will depart, sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed. The club will not activate his buy-out clause.
Whether Bayern can match Vlahovic's reported salary demands—unlike Juventus—remains unclear, as Eberl's board is still under pressure to reduce wages. Rumours also link the club with Antony Gordon of Newcastle United, a more versatile forward option. According to The Athletic, the Englishman is considered an alternative to RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande; both would command hefty transfer fees. Recent reports also mention Gordon's teammate William Osula and Atalanta's Charles De Ketelaere; according to kicker, the Belgian is seen as the first alternative to Gordon.
The Corriere dello Sport piece does not clarify what signals Bayern have sent to Vlahovic, especially since his match-fitness remains uncertain. He did score as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona upon his return to the matchday squad, but that outing followed a lengthy lay-off caused by a persistent adductor injury.
Dusan Vlahovic: Performance data and statistics for Juventus this season
Games 21 Goals 8 assists Assists 2 Minutes played 1,010 minutes played.