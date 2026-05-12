A new role after twelve years at SC Freiburg: Christian Streich makes a spectacular comeback

Streich will be on set in the World Cup studio in Berlin on the day of the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, providing analysis alongside presenters Katrin Müller-Hohenstein and Jochen Breyer.

"I'm looking forward to this completely new role and to preparing thoroughly for the task," Streich said in the ZDF press release. "My goal is to explain each team's tactics in a way that is clear and understandable for viewers," he added. ZDF Head of Sport Yorck Polus called Streich "a unique coach, known for speaking his mind."

Like ARD, ZDF will broadcast 30 matches in total. The network's expert line-up also features the seasoned duo of 2014 World Cup winners Per Mertesacker and Christoph Kramer, coach Friederike Kromp and refereeing analyst Thorsten Kinhöfer.

He will also commentate on the German national team's second group match against Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire) on 20 June. The long-serving coach led SC Freiburg from 2012 to 2024, winning over fans well beyond the club's hometown.