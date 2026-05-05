"That would be a sensible transfer," Crouch told Paddy Power, adding of the experienced Polish player: "He's a world-class player. He might not be getting any younger, but he'd be a fantastic option."
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"A fantastic option": Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is being linked with a move to Liverpool FC
The future of 37-year-old Lewandowski remains uncertain, with his Barcelona contract set to expire. Liverpool's attack is also in flux: Mohamed Salah is departing, Hugo Ekitike faces months on the sidelines with a serious Achilles injury, and Alexander Isak has struggled during his first season at Anfield after his record-breaking move from Newcastle United.
Crouch explained: "Isak is just coming back and I think he'll have a good season next year. But who would say no to signing Lewandowski? He still knows exactly how to score goals. There's no doubt about that." Liverpool were "miles away" from the Premier League title race this season and therefore need to strengthen their squad.
Yet the club cannot afford to splash out on transfers again, as Crouch notes, "What they spent last year hasn't really paid off."
- Getty
Robert Lewandowski has racked up 22 goal contributions this season.
Two-time World Player of the Year Lewandowski is at the centre of several transfer rumours. Interest from MLS side Chicago Fire has cooled, but the former Bayern Munich striker is now strongly linked with Serie A heavyweights Juventus and AC Milan.
Speaking to Sky Sports a few days ago, he appeared relaxed about his future: "The good thing is that I'm not under any pressure. At 30, I might have felt differently. At the moment, I don't have a plan. I'm patient and still have about three months to decide what I want to do. I'll make that decision entirely on my own."
This term he has clocked up 42 appearances for Barça, scoring 18 goals and laying on four assists.
Liverpool, who invested just under €500 million on new players before the current campaign, currently occupy fourth place in the Premier League. Despite Sunday's 2-3 defeat at arch-rivals Manchester United, qualification for the Champions League remains within reach with three matchdays left, although they trail leaders Arsenal by a hefty 18 points.
Robert Lewandowski's career
Season Club Appearances Goals Titles 2006–2008 Znicz Pruszków 32 21 0 2008–2010 Lech Poznań 82 41 3 2010–2014 Borussia Dortmund 187 103 3 2014–2022 FC Bayern 375 344 19 2022–present FC Barcelona 189 119 6