A Brazilian deal has Real Madrid salivating

Real Madrid are planning to bolster their defence with a high-profile Brazilian signing during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The website Fichajes reports that Real Madrid are targeting Brazilian defender Natan, who currently plays for Real Betis.

Natan is 25 years old and is under contract with Real Betis until the summer of 2030.

Natan has not gone unnoticed by Real Madrid, who are looking to strengthen their defence with a solid player capable of further development.

Real Madrid officials believe that signing Natan would be a strong addition in both the short and long term, thanks to his age, current form and future potential.