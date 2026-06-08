A bombshell move despite his agent's denial? Jürgen Klopp is reportedly in talks about a new job after all

Just a week ago, Klopp's agent, Marc Kosicke, dismissed rumours of a move to the Saudi club, stating, "That's out of the question." According to Tavolieri, though, talks resumed on Sunday.

According to this source, Al-Ittihad wants to appoint the 58-year-old as technical director, putting him in charge of the club's transfer strategy. Klopp has stipulated that he will not leave his role at Red Bull until after the season starts or the transfer window shuts.

Unlike in most European leagues, the Saudi transfer window opens several weeks later and stays open longer: the Bundesliga window runs from 30 June to 1 September, whereas the Middle East window only opens on 22 July.