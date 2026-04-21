A bizarre scenario in the Netherlands: the club must lose in order to secure promotion

Den Bosch currently sits ninth in the Eerste Divisie and is on track for a promotion play-off spot. Its grip on that berth is far from certain, though, because the final allocation depends on the period standings. If Vitesse Arnhem were to win the fourth period, the whole picture could shift. Vitesse is currently third in that period table, behind Willem II and ADO Den Haag, so it remains in the play-off conversation by proxy.

In the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, the campaign is split into four periods, each roughly eight to ten matchdays long, with a separate mini-table for each. Only the points earned during a given period matter, not the overall standings. The team with the most points at the end of each stretch is crowned period winner.