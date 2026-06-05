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Christian Guinin

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2026 World Cup, Spain: Why isn't anyone singing along to the Spanish national anthem?

Germany
Spain
World Cup

At the upcoming 2026 World Cup, both teams' national anthems will be played before each match. Usually, players sing along at the top of their voices, but that is not the case for Spain.

The reason is straightforward: as one of Europe's few wordless national anthems, Spain's 'Marcha Real' has no lyrics for players to sing.

Elsewhere in Europe, only San Marino, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kosovo also compete without lyrics.

  • 2026 World Cup, Spain: Why doesn't anyone sing along to the Spanish national anthem? – The story of the 'Marcha Real'

    Historically, the anthem is first mentioned in 1761 in Manuel de Espinosa de los Monteros' Libro de Ordenanza de los toques militares de la Infantería Española (Book of Regulations for the Military Signals of the Spanish Infantry) under the title Marcha Granadera (Grenadier March).

    During the Second Republic (1930–1939), the "Himno de Riego" replaced it, but after Francisco Franco took power in 1939 he reinstated "La Marcha Real". Under his regime (1939–1975), the anthem was occasionally performed with lyrics by the poet José María Pemán. Those lyrics were never officially adopted.

    Since then, the anthem has remained officially instrumental, though unofficial lyrics—including a high-profile attempt by pop singer Marta Sánchez in 2018—have periodically emerged.

    In 2018 pop singer Marta Sánchez tried her hand at new words; Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy applauded the effort, but fellow musicians and the press were mostly critical. Later that same year, singer-songwriter Alejandro Abad unveiled another proposed set of lyrics.

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  • 2026 World Cup, Spain: Why doesn't anyone sing along to the Spanish national anthem? – The facts about the 'Marcha Real'

    • Anthem: "Marcha Real"
    • Composer: Manuel de Espinosa
    • Adopted in 1770, it lasts 1:02.
    • Duration: 1:02

  • 2026 World Cup: Key dates and match schedule

    DateFixture
    Thursday, 11 June 2026, 9:00 pmOpening match of the 2026 World Cup in Mexico City
    Monday 15 June 2026, 6.00 pm: Spain vs. Cape VerdeSpain vs. Cape Verde
    Sunday, 21 June 2026, 6.00 pmSpain vs. Saudi Arabia
    Saturday 27 June 2026, 02:00Uruguay v Spain
    Sunday, 19 July 2026, 9:00 pm2026 World Cup Final in New Jersey

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