'No one can challenge them?' - Thierry Henry backs Arsenal to go all the way in Premier League

Henry has officially backed Arsenal to defend their Premier League title, stating he does not see a team currently capable of stopping his former club. The Gunners started their campaign in dominant fashion with a 3-0 victory over Coventry City, and ahead of their clash with Aston Villa, the club’s record goalscorer feels the momentum is firmly with the North London giants.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Henry was asked if he viewed Arsenal as the favorites for the trophy. "Yeah, I think so," he replied. "You can see what Arsenal are about and what might happen, although you never know what can happen. I just don’t see right now a team that can maybe challenge them, although City won pretty well the other day [against Crystal Palace].