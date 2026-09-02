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'The rumours were true!' - Lautaro Martinez confirms Barcelona interest but reveals why he chose to stay at Inter
Confirmation of Barcelona Interest
Inter Milan’s talismanic forward has officially confirmed that he was once a primary target for Barcelona. For several transfer windows, the Argentine international was heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou, but the deal never materialised.
The striker was incredibly candid about the situation, acknowledging that the prospect of joining one of the world's most historic clubs was a reality he faced. Addressing the gathered media and footballing elite, the 27-year-old stated: "The rumours about Barcelona were true, but in the end I wanted to stay here together with my teammates and my fans."
He added: "For me, Inter is all pride, happiness and the desire to continue .I have chosen to stay here once again, I want to do great things at Inter. Ausilio? I'm so sorry, he's the one who gave me confidence and the project .I will be forever grateful to him."
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Loyalty to the Nerazzurri
Despite the allure of La Liga and the opportunity to lead the line for a European heavyweight, Martinez explained that his heart remained firmly in Milan. The striker has developed a "visceral bond" with the San Siro faithful and the Inter dressing room, which ultimately outweighed the temptation of a move abroad.
His decision to stay has paid massive dividends for the club, as he has led them to multiple domestic trophies, including the Scudetto. By choosing to reject the Spanish giants, he solidified his status as a club legend in the making.
A New Season of Ambition
The Argentine’s focus is now entirely on the 2026-27 campaign as Inter look to defend their domestic dominance. While he had a delayed start to his full fitness program following international commitments, the expectations surrounding his output remain as high as ever. His importance to the team cannot be overstated, particularly as they navigate the challenges of both Serie A and the expanded Champions League format.
Inter boss Cristian Chivu has backed his striker to reach new heights this term, highlighting the forward's incredible work ethic. "Lautaro is our captain, for the reason that he loves this shirt and this will be the ninth year for him in this squad," Chivu told SportMediaSet.
"He's motivated and has a lot of ambition despite the disappointment of a lost World Cup final. He has the right ambition, he returned from the World Cup as early as possible, he cut his holiday short and only had a few days off before coming back to work. I think he’s ready to have a big season."
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Focusing on the Future
Looking ahead, Martinez is keen to put all transfer talk behind him and lead Inter to further glory. He remains the focal point of the attack, and his goal-scoring record against various Italian opponents continues to climb toward historic levels. The bond he mentioned with his teammates is evident on the pitch, where he has formed lethal partnerships with various strike partners over the years.
With his future settled and his commitment to the club reaffirmed, the Argentine is poised to continue his assault on the record books.
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