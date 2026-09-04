AFP
The king of Europe stays! Luis Enrique signs new PSG contract until 2030
A new era of stability at Parc des Princes
Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Enrique will remain at the helm of the club for the foreseeable future, ending any speculation regarding his long-term plans.
The club announced through its official social media channels that the Spaniard has committed to a contract extension that keeps him as the Paris Saint-Germain coach until 2030. This move represents a significant shift in strategy for the Parisian giants, who have historically been known for high turnover in the managerial hot seat, opting instead to build a lasting dynasty around Enrique’s tactical vision.
The decision to hand Enrique a four-year extension is a direct result of the total satisfaction felt by the club's hierarchy. Under his guidance, the team has moved away from a collection of individual superstars to a cohesive unit defined by high-intensity pressing and tactical discipline. The club's leadership, led by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, views the Spaniard as the central pillar of their sporting project.
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Unprecedented trophy haul in the French capital
Since his arrival in 2023, Enrique has transformed the club’s trophy cabinet at a staggering rate. His tenure has seen PSG collect an incredible 12 trophies in just over three seasons, a haul that includes three Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups, and two French Super Cups. His impact has been felt globally as well, leading the club to two UEFA Super Cup victories and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
However, the crown jewel of his achievements remains the club's breakthrough on the continental stage. In 2025, Enrique achieved what many illustrious predecessors failed to do by leading PSG to their first-ever Champions League title.
Not content with a single triumph, he followed it up by successfully defending the trophy in 2026, marking a period of European dominance that has firmly established PSG as the continent's team to beat.
Building a sustainable sporting project
The contract extension is not merely a reward for past successes but a foundational step for the future. The management has expressed a desire to move away from short-term fixes, instead focusing on a sporting project and a long-term vision that prioritizes the development of young talent and tactical consistency.
Enrique has been instrumental in this shift, integrating promising youngsters into the first-team squad and ensuring that the club’s identity remains consistent regardless of personnel changes. His ability to manage high-profile egos while maintaining a "team-first" mentality has been a key factor in the club's recent stability.
- AFP
Enrique gains long-term control at PSG
This long-term security allows Enrique to plan recruitment and academy integration with a five-year horizon, a luxury rarely afforded to managers at the elite level. The Spaniard’s influence now extends beyond the touchline, as he works closely with the recruitment department to identify players who fit the specific technical requirements of his system.
With the pressure of an expiring contract removed, Enrique is now free to focus entirely on evolving the team’s playing style, ensuring that the tactical innovations that brought them two European cups continue to stay ahead of their rivals in the years to come.
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