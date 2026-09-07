'Big fear!' - Gary Neville warns Michael Carrick not to repeat Man Utd’s biggest mistake after Everton collapse

Neville has pulled no punches in his assessment of Manchester United’s latest setback, warning Carrick that he risks repeating the same errors that cost Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim their jobs.

United appeared to be cruising toward three points at the Hill Dickinson Stadium before a late surge from the Toffees resulted in a 96th-minute equaliser from Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The result leaves United with just four points from their opening three Premier League fixtures, sparking early concerns about the team's ability to see out games under pressure.

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, the former club captain highlighted a lack of ruthlessness as a primary concern. "Teams think they've got a chance against them," Neville explained. "I thought they were a little bit complacent and I was saying it after the first goal, they lacked that killer instinct before that period when Everton equalised and then they react again.



