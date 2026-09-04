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Mohamed Saeed

Nine minutes of madness! Alexander Isak matches Maxi Rodríguez’s Liverpool feat from 15 years ago with rapid brace against Ipswich

A. Isak
Liverpool
Premier League
Ipswich Town

Alexander Isak continued his impressive start to the season with Liverpool, adding another two goals to his tally against Ipswich Town. The Swedish forward, who arrived at Anfield with a record price tag, appears to have firmly moved past the injury frustrations of his debut season.

  • Isak rewrites the history books

    Liverpool’s record signing Isak has officially announced his arrival this season with a breathtaking display of clinical finishing against Ipswich Town. In a whirlwind start at Portman Road, the Sweden international found the net twice in the opening exchanges, leaving the newly-promoted side reeling.

    This "nine minutes of madness" saw Isak achieve a milestone that had not been reached by a Liverpool player in a decade and a half, silencing critics who questioned his slow start to life on Merseyside.

    The significance of the feat was highlighted by the speed at which Isak dismantled the opposition defense. According to Opta, Isak's brace (9 minutes) is the earliest a Liverpool player has scored twice in a Premier League game since Maxi Rodríguez in May 2011.

    That historic performance by Rodriguez came in the 7th minute against Fulham, and Isak’s efficiency tonight has put him in the same rarefied air as the former Argentine cult hero.


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    Overcoming a difficult debut campaign

    Isak’s resurgence is one of the most compelling storylines of the current Premier League campaign. His debut season at Anfield was overshadowed by the pressure of his record transfer fee, persistent injury problems and a lack of rhythm, as he managed just three league goals throughout the entire campaign.

    The Swedish striker had already found the net in Liverpool’s previous game against Nottingham Forest, and he continued his fine form by adding two more goals against Ipswich Town. His brace means he has now matched his entire Premier League tally from last season in just three appearances this term, underlining his return to form and growing importance to Andoni Iraola’s side.

  • A telepathic partnership with Gakpo

    While Isak will grab the headlines for his goalscoring exploits, his success was heavily facilitated by the creative play of Cody Gakpo. The Dutch international provided the service for both goals, demonstrating a growing tactical chemistry between the two forwards.

    For the second goal in particular, Gakpo’s vision allowed the Swede to find space in the box and produce a clinical finish. The home crowd was left stunned as Alexander Isak scores again to put Reds two up in under 10 minutes, a start that few could have predicted.


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    Building a legacy at Anfield

    Comparison to Maxi Rodriguez is high praise indeed; the Argentine winger remains a beloved figure among the Anfield faithful for his knack for scoring important and rapid goals. Isak will be hoping that this performance is the catalyst for a similar relationship with the supporters.

    With three goals already to his name this season, he has exorcised the ghosts of a difficult 2025/26 season and has put himself at the forefront of the Golden Boot conversation. The early lead provided the platform for Liverpool to control the tempo of the game and assert their dominance.

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