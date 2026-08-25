Getty Images Sport
'£50m? It's nothing these days' - Alan Smith delivers verdict on Gabriel Martinelli's proposed Arsenal exit amid Al-Hilal interest
Smith questions Martinelli valuation
Former Arsenal striker has voiced his concerns over the potential departure of Martinelli, particularly regarding the reported transfer fee involved. With Al-Hilal currently in advanced discussions to sign the 25-year-old in a deal worth approximately £51m, Smith remains unconvinced that such a figure represents fair market value for a player who has been a mainstay in north London since 2019.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Smith delivered a blunt assessment of the financial landscape, stating: "£50m? It’s nothing these days, is it? You can get an average player… but Martinelli isn’t an average player."
He added: "Martinelli has been very good for Arsenal over the years. He’s maybe lost his way a little bit. He’s only 25 so if he wants to leave which he probably does, if he thinks he’s not going to get the game-time… to go to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career, he might feel he can do a couple of years and come back, I don’t know."
- Getty
Dressing room tension at the Emirates
The decision to offload Martinelli has not just caught the attention of pundits, but has reportedly sent shockwaves through the Arsenal squad itself. Reports suggest that Arteta’s treatment of the winger, who has been effectively frozen out of the first-team picture, has caused "some discomfort" among his team-mates.
This follows a period where the Brazilian was excluded from matchday squads entirely, including the Community Shield, meaning he missed out on a winners' medal despite his long-standing service to the club.
Ian Wright has also joined the chorus of disapproval, admitting that the current situation makes him feel "uncomfortable." Reflecting on the player's contribution, Wright noted: "In respects to Martinelli and the way Martinelli has been treated at the moment it really makes me feel uncomfortable."
The impact of new arrivals
Arsenal's aggressive recruitment strategy this summer has been the primary catalyst for Martinelli's sudden fall from grace. The club has been busy reinforcing the squad following their title win, bringing in the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa, and Christos Tzolis, while also making Piero Hincapie’s move permanent for £35m.
With Tzolis arriving to compete on the flanks and the club previously linked with a move for Vinicius Junior, the pathway for Martinelli to regain his starting spot has become increasingly narrow. The exit of Leandro Trossard to Besiktas was expected to open space, but instead, it seems Arteta is looking for a completely fresh look on the left side.
- Getty Images Entertainment
Legacy of a North London servant
Martinelli will leave the Emirates with an impressive statistical record and several major honours. Since joining from Ituano as a teenager, he has made 278 appearances, scoring 62 goals and providing 36 assists. Smith believes the fans will feel the loss of such a dedicated professional, noting that Martinelli has always been a "good boy in the dressing room."
"For Al-Hilal, he’ll be a good signing," Smith added. "They say he’s a good lad, he always gives 100 per cent, good boy in the dressing room and everything so I don’t think there’s any question there character-wise. Arsenal fans are disappointed to see Trossard go and in a way I think Martinelli would be the same because he’s given a lot to the cause over the years."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting