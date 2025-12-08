"David, you're 37. How about you and I be honest about what each of us wants out of this? I want to milk the last ounce of baseball you got in you, and you want to stay in the show," Beane, played by Brad Pitt, says after interrupting Justice in the middle of a batting practice. "Let's do that. Now, I'm not paying you for the player you used to be - I'm paying you for the player you are right now. You're smart, you get what we're trying to do here. Make an example for the younger guys, be a leader. Can you do that?"

Justice, whose body language switches from dismissive and defensive to fully engaged during Beane's speech, accepts that challenge and subsequently helps to revive the A's fortunes. It's easy to imagine Arne Slot pulling Mohamed Salah aside and delivering some similar home truths amid Liverpool's struggles for consistency on the football pitch this season, only to be met with a far more hostile response.

Salah signed a new contract at Anfield back in April that guaranteed him another two years in the Premier League "show". But the 33-year-old has since failed to set a shining example as the highest-paid player in the Liverpool squad, or seemingly take on board any constructive criticism.

Instead of stepping forward as a leader in times of trouble, Salah has become a destructive force, putting himself above the team. No one can take away the 'Egyptian King's' status as a Reds icon after so many years of brilliance and tangible success, but his decision to publicly speak out against Slot after being dropped to the bench has permanently tainted his legacy.