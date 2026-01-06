Man Utd SHOULD look to old boys like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Darren Fletcher to heal wounds of Ruben Amorim reign - elite operators will not want to work within rigid INEOS system

Amorim should have seen this situation coming. Thomas Tuchel certainly did. According to the respected German television pundit Marcel Reif, Tuchel was excited about taking charge of United in the summer of 2024 until he learned that he would not have the final say on transfers. He had been in a similar position previously with Chelsea and Bayern Munich, and reportedly vowed, 'I won’t do that to myself again'.

Amorim, though, felt that not only did he not have the final say on transfers, he did not have the final say on his tactics, and 'blew up' when director of football Jason Wilcox spoke to him about changing his system. Wilcox certainly had reasons for encouraging Amorim to adapt - even though he had been told time and time again by the Portuguese that he was not going to - as United were failing to earn positive results in too many winnable games.

Erik ten Hag's desire for control - he had a veto on transfers - also put him on a collision course with United's directors. The club's new regime of INEOS controlling the football operation is going to either put off elite candidates like Unai Emery and Oliver Glasner or eventually become unworkable a year or so down the line when whoever succeeds Amorim does not get their way.