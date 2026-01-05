Ruben Amorim only has himself to blame: Dismal results and dogmatic approach cost him the Man Utd job, not the Red Devils' board

Amorim had looked downbeat and despondent in his last pre-match briefing, clearly upset about something but unwilling to say what it was as he repeated, "I don't want to talk about it" three times when asked if anything had changed between him and sporting director Jason Wilcox. But when asked right at the end of the press conference at Elland Road if he still felt the confidence from the board of directors, he didn't just take the bait, he bit the line off.

"To start with that, I noticed that you received selective information about everything," he began. "I came here to be the manager of the Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United. And that is clear. I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, it’s not [Antonio] Conte, it’s not [Jose] Mourinho, but I’m the manager of Manchester United. And it’s going to be like this for 18 months, or when the board decides to change."

With one answer, a routine post-game press conference suddenly felt like a scene from a television drama. And Amorim did not stop there, repeating that he wanted to be "the manager, not the coach" twice more before delivering the show-stopping line: "In every department - the scouting department, the sporting director needs to do their job, I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on."

But instead of another 18 months, Amorim only got another 19 hours in the job as he was sacked on Monday morning. He could hardly have been surprised given his press conference at Leeds felt like a resignation statement. Despite his often strained relationship with the media, Amorim was using them to speak out against the board who had hired him. And as Enzo Maresca had just witnessed at Chelsea and Nuno Espirito Santo found with Nottingham Forest, once you do that, there is usually only one winner.