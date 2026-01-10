Cunha Rashford GFXGetty/GOAL
James Westwood

Man Utd need much more from Matheus Cunha - but must resist urge to give Marcus Rashford another chance

"I think he’s going to lift people off their seats," Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada said of Matheus Cunha during a summer interview with United We Stand and The Athletic. "He’s got a bit of a swagger about him that people are going to really like. Dare I say, [Eric] Cantona-esque." Talk about setting sky-high expectations!

Cantona is one of the most beloved footballers in United's history, with only a select few matching him for pure entertainment value. Comparisons with the Frenchman only put unnecessary pressure on Cunha, but in fairness to Berrada, at the time, they didn't seem that far-fetched.

United forked out £62.5 million ($84m) to sign the Brazil international, who was undoubtedly one of the best players in the Premier League last season. Cunha's haul of 21 goal involvements was remarkable given Wolves' struggles near the foot of the table, and his individual brilliance ultimately kept the club in the division for an eighth successive year.

His arrival generated a much-needed feeling of excitement among the Old Trafford faithful after United finished 15th in the table, just one place above Wolves. Indeed, there hadn't been a match-winning forward of his ilk on the red side of Manchester since Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Cunha appeared to understand United's core values right from the off.

"This is the dream come true," he said in his first in-house interview. "For me, no one else is like United." When asked to name the player he idolised in his youth, Cunha added: "[Wayne] Rooney was the No.10 and he gave everything. He tackled, he pressed, he fought. That kind of energy - I try to bring that to my game." 

But we have only seen glimpses of the Cantona and Rooney magic in Cunha's first six months with the Red Devils. The 26-year-old has not done enough to live up to his price tag or to deserve being mentioned in the same breath as those United legends, and now, there are fears he could soon be added to the long list of flop signings in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

There have even been calls for United to bring Marcus Rashford back from Barcelona after the sacking of Ruben Amorim, which is a testament to Cunha's inconsistency. Between now and May, he must recapture the unwavering confidence of his Wolves days, or else see his place in the starting XI come under serious threat.

  • manchester-united-matheus-cunha(C)Getty Images

    Underwhelming start

    Cunha impressed on his debut against Arsenal in United's opening game of the new season, setting the tone for the home side with his invention on the ball and work-rate off it, but Amorim's side still fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat after failing to make their dominance count. It was a similar story across Cunha's next seven appearances as he failed to open his account in the goals or assists columns. The biggest low point came away at Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup, where Cunha missed a crucial penalty during United's shootout loss to the fourth-tier outfit.

    The long-awaited breakthrough moment came when the Red Devils played host to Brighton, as Cunha broke his scoring duck with a fine early finish before driving his team to a 4-2 victory, earning the Player of the Match award in the process. But it turned out to be a false dawn.

    By early December, Cunha still only had one goal to his name, and an ineffective showing in a 1-1 draw against West Ham raised concerns. He failed to register a shot on target and lost possession 18 times on his way to recording a disappointing pass completion rate of 69 percent. Cunha spent most of the night running down blind alleys and too often rushed his execution, showing very little of the composure that made him a cult hero at Molineux.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-BOURNEMOUTHAFP

    'So much room to grow'

    In the build-up to thar game, Amorim told reporters when quizzed on Cunha's slow start at the club: "I think he has more levels to go. He's in a different club, different pressure, but I think he copes with that really well. He was struggling because he was not scoring and because of social media views, he was thinking too much about the numbers, but the influence that he has in the team is so important for us. But I think Cunha has so much [room] to grow defensively and offensively."

    Amorim's assessment was fair. Despite the rough edges to his game, Cunha's strength of personality and technical quality had definitely given United a lift, but it was naive to suggest he shouldn't be judged on numbers. For the amount that he cost, silky skills and slick link-up play alone won't suffice. He has to be the ultimate difference-maker, the one finishing chances as well as creating them.

    Cunha has enjoyed an upturn in form since the West Ham stalemate, registering four goal contributions in his last seven appearances, but he remains an enigmatic presence liable to frustrate more often than he dazzles. That was certainly the case when his former club Wolves rocked up at Old Trafford in United's final outing of 2025, as he failed to grab the game by the scruff of the neck in the absence of injured team-mates Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount.

    Against the Premier League's bottom club, who had yet to win a game at that stage, United needed Cunha to give them a spark in the final third, but he finished the game with a woeful expected goals (xG) total of 0.11, and didn't muster a single key pass as Wolves held out for a 1-1 draw. Although Cunha was by no means the only one to blame, he should be forced to shoulder a greater weight of responsibility due to his talent.

  • Bryan Mbeumo Amad DialloGetty

    Change working against him

    It is not immediately clear whether Cunha will get a new injection of life after Amorim's departure, either. Interim boss Darren Fletcher shifted from Amorim's much-maligned 3-4-3 system to a 4-2-3-1 system with proper wingers for Wednesday's trip to Burnley, and Cunha flattered to deceive on the right.

    United were more expansive and bombarded the Burnley goal for much of the game, but Cunha was rarely the one to get on the ball in dangerous positions and neglected to attack his marker. He was particularly poor in the second half, with Joshua Zirkzee replacing him for the final 15 minutes, and the Red Devils eventually had to settle for a 2-2 draw, dropping more valuable points in the race for Champions League qualification.

    In Cunha's defence, he usually operates from the left side, and is most deadly when cutting in on his wand of a right foot. It's also true that No.10 is his best position, but while Amorim liked to have two of them, Fletcher immediately reverted to just one, restoring Fernandes to that spot after the captain's return to full fitness.

    If United continue to play four at the back, which is likely to be the case whether it's Fletcher, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Michael Carrick leading the team until June, how does Cunha fit in? He's not going to usurp Fernandes, and when fellow summer addition Bryan Mbeumo, along with Amad Diallo, returns from the Africa Cup of Nations, they are the two most natural options to flank the Portuguese and give United real width.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-ASTON VILLA-MAN UTDAFP

    Should United have seen this coming?

    At the moment, Benjamin Sesko must be considered United's most disappointing signing of 2025, even after his two goals against Burnley. They only took the Slovenian striker up to four for the season overall, a dismal return for the club's £74m ($100m) investment. That could change quickly though, because as we saw at Turf Moor, Sesko has a lot to offer with the right service. If United continue to get the ball into the box more regularly, the goals will keep flowing for the former RB Leipzig man.

    Cunha might soon be the one branded the biggest waste of money, because it's harder to see him turning the tide. It's a salvageable situation, but a far from ideal one, and perhaps United should have seen it coming. As electrifying as the former Atletico Madrid ace was for Wolves in 2024-25, the statistics suggest he overperformed. Cunha scored nearly double his xG total of 8.6, with five of his goals coming from outside the box - the joint-highest total in the league.

    Sustaining that output was always going to be a tall order. There is also an argument that Cunha suited being a big fish in a small pond at Wolves without so many eyes on him. In his only other stint at a top club in Atleti, he couldn't quite cut it, finding the net only seven times across two full seasons in Spain. He has still to prove himself in an elite environment where dealing with constant scrutiny is part of the job.

  • barcelona-marcus-rashford(C)Getty Images

    Rashford not the answer

    If Cunha doesn't start making good on his full potential, there is every chance United will look to bolster their attacking options again in the summer. Scouring the market may not be necessary, though, because according to Diario Sport, it is 'highly likely' that Rashford will return to Old Trafford, with Barcelona 'not considering' triggering their buy option on the England international at this stage.

    Rashford was exiled from the United squad shortly after Amorim's appointment, but Owen Hargreaves is among those who believe he should be reintegrated by the next coaching regime.

    "I hope that Marcus comes back because he’s a special player," the ex-United midfielder said on TNT Sports. "I don’t think Marcus should’ve been in a position where he shouldered all the weight for everything. I think Marcus is a super talent and the club could use him."

    Joining Barca on loan has seemingly reinvigorated Rashford, that much is undeniable. He's racked up a combined 18 goals and assists in his first 27 games for Hansi Flick's side, and more importantly, has played with a smile on his face again alongside world-class operators like Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Pedri.

    The 28-year-old is also more two-footed than Cunha, versatile enough to play on both wings without ever becoming too predictable. It would be understandable if United discussed giving Rashford another chance now that Amorim's blueprint for success has been thrown out, but they must resist the urge.

    According to The Sun, it was a club decision to offload Rashford, along with the majority of Amorim's infamous 'bomb squad', including Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho, to stamp out the toxic player-power culture that had run rampant in recent years. They were all considered disruptive figures and Old Trafford has been a healthier environment since their respective departures. Reneging on that decision would be foolish.

    Rashford used up all of his nine lives at United, only performing on his terms and effectively downing tools in times of trouble. In stark contrast, there is no faulting Cunha's effort levels. He puts the team above himself, and it would be far better to help him adapt to a new role than risk the harmony of the squad by bringing back Rashford.

  • Manchester United's Brazilian striker #10 Matheus Cunha celebrates scoringGetty Images

    Desperate to make an impact

    Cunha is also a better ball carrier and passer than Rashford, with a generally higher footballing IQ. If United can get the best out of him, it's not beyond the realms of possibility that he is one day put up in the Hall of Fame alongside Cantona; the core attributes are all there, including, in the words of Fernandes, "good arrogance".

    He can never be accused of going missing in matches either. Even when the team are down, Cunha is always demanding the ball and trying to make things happen. That bravery is the hallmark of a true United star. It just might be that he is trying too hard at the moment, with mistakes creeping in as a result of his desperation to make an impact. 

    The key is for Cunha to get closer to the goal. Only Golden Boot frontrunner Erling Haaland has taken more shots than Cunha in the Premier League this season, but the United man has an xG of just 5.1, with his efforts averaging from a distance of 19.1 yards. His expected assists (xA) total sits at only 1.9, too, only the sixth-best in the whole United squad, despite the fact that he is managing 4.6 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes.

    Cunha's tendency to drop deep is holding him back. He ranks 19th for touches in the opposition box, behind the likes of Richarlison and Kevin Schade, and must look to get in behind more often if his Old Trafford career is to really take off. United's hopes of a top-five finish may well depend on it.

    It's time for Cunha to adapt or die, with patience a luxury that will not be afforded to him while results and performances remain so up and down.

