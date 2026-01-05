Is Ruben Amorim Man Utd's worst-ever coach?! Where sacked Portuguese ranks in Red Devils' post-Sir Alex Ferguson managerial Hall of Shame

The league table doesn't lie and neither do the record books, and both show that Amorim is the worst manager United have had in the 21st century, and indeed long before then too. In 2024-25, he presided over the club's lowest league finish since they were relegated in 1974 (15th), while his win percentage stands at 38.7, lower than any manager since Frank O'Farrell in the early 1970s. For context, David Moyes has the second-lowest win percentage of the managers in the post-Ferguson era at just over 52.

But while Moyes had a truly daunting task in succeeding Ferguson and was given very little support in the transfer market by chief executive Ed Woodward who was learning on the job, Amorim was given plenty of time and plenty of money to kickstart his project. Only Liverpool and Arsenal had higher net spends in the summer of 2025 than United, who armed themselves with three attackers - Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko - worth a combined £208 million.

Amorim has also had more time to prepare for matches than most of his predecessors due to not being involved in European football during his final six months in charge, and yet his side took a pitiful amount of points from a very generous run of fixtures during his final weeks in charge. They lost at home to 10-man Everton before drawing with relegation-threatened Wolves, West Ham and Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

There were some notable highlights, including winning at Anfield for the first time in 10 seasons, snatching a dramatic win at Manchester City and reaching the Europa League final. But that run to the showpiece in Bilbao was all for nothing as United lost to Tottenham and failed to book their ticket back into the Champions League.