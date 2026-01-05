Is Ruben Amorim Man Utd's worst-ever coach?! Where sacked Portuguese ranks in Red Devils' post-Sir Alex Ferguson managerial Hall of Shame

United's co-owner Sir JIm Ratcliffe thought Amorim could have the same impact Mikel Arteta has enjoyed at Arsenal given the right amount of time while CEO Omar Berrada, perhaps ill-advisedly, even drew comparisons between the 40-year-old and Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. Amorim arrived at United as one of the hottest prospects in European coaching after leading Sporting CP to two Portuguese league titles, but he departs with his reputation badly burned.
Few Premier League clubs will be tempted to hire him after he proved too wedded to his 3-4-3 shape and caused too many negative headlines with his brutally honest but often damaging press conferences. A return to Portuguese football, perhaps with former club Benfica, seems like the next logical move for him.
Amorim is not the first manager to arrive at Old Trafford with a big reputation and full of hope only to be chewed up and spat out, and he won't be the last. But how does he match up to the other coaches who dreamed of emulating Ferguson? GOAL ranks the Scots' various successors, from worst to best...