Portugal vs Croatia predictions: European titans clash

Our betting expert expects Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup dream to continue with Portugal by overcoming Croatia in a closely contested match.

Best bets for Portugal vs Croatia

Cristiano Ronaldo to score anytime, at odds of 1.92 on Tonybet

Both teams to score – Yes, at odds of 1.85 on Tonybet

First-half draw, at odds of 2.25 on Tonybet

All odds are courtesy of Tonybet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Ronaldo ready to rise again

Cristiano Ronaldo’s group stage was a study of stark contrasts. The Portugal icon failed to inspire his team against DR Congo and Colombia, drawing blanks in both fixtures.

However, against Uzbekistan in his second game, Ronaldo was decisive. He opened the scoring inside six minutes with a typical poacher’s finish from Joao Cancelo’s delivery. Then, he added a second before half-time, firing into the corner following Bruno Fernandes’ clever pass.

In doing so, Ronaldo became the first player to score in six different World Cups. His tournament tally now stands at 10, one behind Harry Kane and two behind Pele.

Though his usual goalscoring standards have dipped, Ronaldo remains Portugal’s talisman in a star-studded squad. His contribution will be instrumental if they are to progress to the last 16. Back him to find the net with an instinctive finish.

Portugal vs Croatia Bet 1: Cristiano Ronaldo to score anytime, at odds of 1.92 on Tonybet

BTTS value in knockout clash

Portugal’s opening 1-1 draw with DR Congo remains the only match in which both teams scored. Their 5-0 domination of Uzbekistan and goalless stalemate with Colombia means they have now kept back-to-back clean sheets.

Half of Portugal’s last 10 matches have seen both sides score. Given Croatia's experience, it is unlikely they will sail through without conceding, despite having conceded only once so far.

Croatia have scored regularly in this edition, with five goals to show across three matches. They may not boast Portugal’s dynamism, but their nous at major tournaments is often underestimated.

The Vatreni have kept just one clean sheet, against Panama. England and Ghana scored a combined five goals against them. Portugal’s attacking quality will shine if Ronaldo returns to his goalscoring best.

Portugal vs Croatia Bet 2: Both teams to score – Yes, at odds of 1.86 on Tonybet

Stalemate before the storm

Portugal have taken a first-half lead just once in this tournament - against Uzbekistan, thanks to Ronaldo’s early brace. Both DR Congo and Colombia shut them out in the opening period, despite conceding a combined total of 11 shots before the break.

The Seleção boast one of the most glittering midfields in world football. Yet the likes of Neves, Vitinha and Fernandes have struggled to consistently replicate their club form on the international stage. Starting strongly has been a persistent issue.

Croatia are no better off. They, too, have led at half-time only once in three matches – against Ghana. In their opener, they posted a first half xG of 0.37 compared to England’s 1.38, yet somehow emerged level 2-2 at the break.

Their showing against Panama was even more alarming. Croatia failed to register a single shot on target before half‑time, exposing their attacking frailties. Expect both sides to function cautiously until the interval, after which the floodgates should open.

Portugal vs Croatia Bet 3: First-half draw, at odds of 2.25 on Tonybet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Portugal 3-2 Croatia

Portugal 3-2 Croatia Goalscorers prediction: Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo (x2), Ruben Neves; Croatia: Ante Budimir, Andrej Kramaric

Two European heavyweights collide in one of the Round of 32's most anticipated ties. With Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric both chasing World Cup glory at the end of their careers, the stars have aligned for a blockbuster.

Portugal’s start to the World Cup was concerning, as DR Congo held them to a 1-1, before they bounced back with a 5-0 thrashing of Uzbekistan. Colombia then held the Seleção to a goalless stalemate, leaving them to settle for second place in their group.

Croatia also finished runners‑up, one point behind England. The Three Lions had battered them 4-2 in their opening match. However, the Vatreni responded with a 1-0 win over minnows Panama and a 2-1 victory against Ghana to secure progression.

Portugal possess a younger, more dynamic squad, though they haven’t reached their final form. Croatia, too, have scraped through after that opening drubbing. Both sides know the stakes at play. This is likely the last genuine chance for Ronaldo and Modric to make a deep run. Portugal hold the edge, but veteran Croatia cannot be ruled out until the last minute.

Probable lineups for Portugal vs Croatia

Portugal expected lineup: Costa, Dalot, Dias, Inacio, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes, Conceicao, Leao, Ronaldo

Croatia expected lineup: Livakovic, Stanisic, Caleta-Car, Gvardiol, Elic, Kovacic, Modric, Sucic, Pasalic, Vlasic, Kramaric