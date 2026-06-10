Michael Olise: France’s new star set for the World Cup stage

France are blessed with attacking talent. Yet, one man stole the show in their final friendly. Olise is ready to shine against Senegal.

France vs Senegal Odds Olise to score or assist anytime 1.80 Olise to score anytime 3.20

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Fearsome French attack

France boast arguably the best forward line in world football. At 56 goals, Kylian Mbappe remains one behind France’s all-time highest scorer Olivier Giroud. Ballon d’Or holder Ousmane Dembele remains a constant threat, alongside his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Desire Doue. Rayan Cherki has levelled up as well.

However, it was Michael Olise who stole the headlines in their final World Cup warm-up fixture. Playing before a home crowd in Lille, the Bayern Munich star delivered a stunning hat-trick to secure a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland.

His first came two minutes before the break, when Dembele’s shot deflected into his path for a close-range finish. His second arrived immediately after the interval, as he fired home from close range after the ball broke loose inside the box.

Patrick Kelly briefly pulled one back for the visitors, but Olise responded with a stunning strike. With 15 minutes remaining, the ex-Crystal Palace attacker curled a magnificent 25-yard strike into the far corner to complete his first senior international hat-trick.

Deschamps was full of praise in his post-match assessment. “We’ll need a Michael Olise at that level,” he said. “Michael stands out because of the season he has had at Bayern and with us. He has achieved some really great things, he is full of confidence. He also has the ability to put in the effort, which is remarkable”.

Olise’s numbers for Bayern Munich in 2025/26 justify the hype. He racked up 22 goals and 31 assists in 52 appearances, making him one of the most creative players in Europe.

He was the driving force of Bayern’s attack, and he has carried that form onto the international stage. Olise has seven goals in 17 international caps and is widely tipped to be one of the 2026 World Cup’s breakout stars.

The challenge for Deschamps is integrating Olise into a forward line overflowing with talent. With Doue, Cherki and Thuram among others in contention, replacing the likes of Dembele and Mbappe is no easy task. Olise is expected to start alongside the latter two, just like they did against Northern Ireland. He has made the right wing his own.

Olise to unsettle the Lions of Teranga

Senegal enter this tournament with a strong sense of motivation and a desire for redemption. After a controversial handing over of the AFCON title to Morocco due to off-pitch disputes, the Lions of Teranga will be motivated to prove themselves.

Senegal are formidable opponents. Pape Thiaw’s side play a high-pressing 4-3-3 and defend proactively. They rely on a veteran spine that includes Kalidou Koulibaly, defender Mamadou Sarr and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Physically strong, tactically disciplined and technically brilliant, Senegal aim to frustrate France by squeezing the central areas. Yet, the critical matchup will be contained on the right flank, where Olise will come up against Senegal’s left half.

If Senegal’s wing‑backs drop deep to track Olise’s runs, France will gain numerical superiority in wide areas. Should they press Olise high, they risk leaving the central channels exposed to Mbappe and Dembele’s blistering pace.

Olise’s unique blend of dribbling, vision and long-range shooting targets the exact spaces in behind. These are the areas that a deep-lying, compact defence like Senegal’s often leaves vulnerable.

Deschamps has poured his trust in Olise in recent months. Against Northern Ireland, France broke the deadlock via a planned move with Senegal in mind. Dembele cut inside from a wider position to create space for the Bayern winger, which could easily be repeated at the MetLife Stadium.

However, Deschamps’ tactical evolution also carries defensive risk. At times, the gap between midfield and attack has appeared too wide, and the Green and White Army still created several chances. That vulnerability could encourage Senegal to commit more players forward.

Should the game open, Olise’s ability to deliver quick passes and shoot from distance will become even more valuable.

The value in backing Olise is clear given his current form. He arrives at the tournament with a hat-trick under his belt, a manager publicly backing him, and a tactical setup designed to maximise his strengths.

Olise is bound to find pockets of space against Senegal, with Mbappe and Dembele drawing defensive attention. His nonchalant style and ability to deliver moments of brilliance could be the difference against the African giants.

France are confident, while Senegal are dangerous. The player most likely to unlock this contest for the Frenchmen is Michael Olise. Backing him to score or assist looks appealing.