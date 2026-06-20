Germany vs Ivory Coast predictions: Die Mannschaft tame Elephants

Our betting expert expects high-flying Germany to upset African giants Ivory Coast in arguably Group E’s most challenging fixture.

Best bets for Germany vs Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast to win or draw the first half at odds of 1.80 on bet365

Over 2.5 total goals & BTTS – Yes at odds of 2.10 on bet365

Kai Havertz to score anytime at odds of 2.30 on bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Elephants to test Germany early

Germany stormed to the biggest win of the 2026 World Cup so far, but their toughest challenge is still to come. In a group featuring Ivory Coast and Ecuador, they need to be at their machine-like best to cruise through to the next round unbeaten.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men took a first-half lead against Curacao. However, they were left exposed at the back when Livano Comenencia historically equalised midway through the half.

Ivory Coast are a different beast altogether. The Elephants struggled to score early against Ecuador, managing a first-half xG of just 0.70 from six attempts. Still, with pacey talents like Yan Diomande and Amad Diallo in their ranks, they can land an early blow.

Both sides will go at each other from the outset. Defences will play a big role in a closely-fought opening half before the gates open after the interval. A first-half double chance in Ivory Coast’s favour makes sense.

Germany vs Ivory Coast Prediction 1: Ivory Coast to win or draw the first half at odds of 1.80 on bet365

BMO Field braces for a treat

Germany’s thrashing of minnows Curacao marked the tournament’s biggest win so far. With a +6-goal difference after the first round, they are favourites to top the group and progress to the next round.

All of Germany’s previous six matches have gone over 2.5 total goals, with four seeing them net at least four times. At the same time, Ivory Coast have crossed the 2.5 mark in three of their last five games.

As far as the BTTS market is concerned, four of Germany’s last five games saw both sides score. In contrast, only two of Ivory Coast’s last five have followed that pattern. Both defences are likely to be breached in what is expected to be a high-intensity encounter.

BMO Field is in for an entertaining treat. Germany and Ivory Coast last met in a 2009 friendly that ended 2-2. This time, another high-scoring encounter is on the cards.

Germany vs Ivory Coast Prediction 2: Over 2.5 total goals & BTTS – Yes at odds of 2.10 on bet365

Havertz to continue impressive form

Kai Havertz has been in stunning form for Germany since the end of his club season with Arsenal. He earned man-of-the-match honours in Germany’s 2-1 friendly win over the USA with a goal and assist. This was followed by opening his World Cup account with a brace against Curacao.

His second against the minnows was particularly significant as it took Germany’s all-time World Cup tally to 239 goals, surpassing Brazil’s record. In doing so, he became the first German player to have a multi-goal game in consecutive World Cups since Miroslav Klose in 2006 and 2010.

Havertz has proven to be a big-game player, but he is yet to fully translate that for Germany on the biggest stage. Since his national team debut in 2018, Havertz has scored 24 goals in 59 games.

The 27-year-old can trouble the best of defences with his clever runs, blistering pace and clinical finishing. Back Havertz to cause Ivory Coast’s defence problems - a goal is never far away for the enigmatic forward.

Germany vs Ivory Coast Prediction 3: Kai Havertz to score anytime at odds of 2.30 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Germany 2-1 Ivory Coast

Germany 2-1 Ivory Coast Goalscorers prediction: Germany: Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala; Ivory Coast: Yan Diomande

Germany stormed to an emphatic 7-1 victory over World Cup debutants Curacao in their opener. The “Blitzkrieg” marked the largest victory margin at the tournament so far, ahead of Sweden’s thrashing of Tunisia.

Die Mannschaft now sit atop Group E with a healthy goal difference. Their devastating attacking edge means they are already the top scorers in the tournament. The Germans carry strong momentum into this second-round clash.

Ivory Coast had already raised expectations before kick-off, having beaten France 2-1. The friendly victory in Lille served notice of Emese Fae’s Elephants ahead of the World Cup.

Unlike Germany’s comfortable win, Ivory Coast had to dig deep for three points against Ecuador. Amad Diallo struck a dramatic late winner to secure his first World Cup goal. In the process, they ended Ecuador’s 19-match unbeaten streak.

This clash in Ontario is arguably Group E’s most anticipated. Another comfortable German victory seems far-fetched as they prepare for their first real challenge this tournament.

Although the Africans are resilient, expect Die Mannschaft to pull through with a significant victory. Their superior team structure and disciplined defending should ultimately make the difference.

Probable lineups for Germany vs Ivory Coast

Germany expected lineup: Neuer, Kimmich, Rudiger, Schlotterbeck, Raum, Pavlovic, Nmecha, Sane, Musiala, Wirtz, Havertz

Ivory Coast expected lineup: Fofana, Doue, Singo, Agbadou, Konan, Diomande Kessie, Sangare, Toure, Diallo, Pepe, Wahi