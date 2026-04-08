Tooniebet Registration in 2026 | How to sign up to Tooniebet

How to Sign Up for Tooniebet

Opening your new ToonieBet account is a pretty simple task that you can start and finish up with just a few clicks. The sign-up form has two pages, but most of what you need to provide will be on the second one. We've created the detailed step-by-step guide below to help you through the process:

Visit Tooniebet: Launch the official ToonieBet Canada website on your desktop or mobile browser. You can also download the mobile app for your Android and iPhone devices from the relevant app store. Begin Registration: Tap the “Register” button at the top of the homepage to view the new user sign-up form. Choose Your Welcome Bonus: Select the sports welcome offer from the list. Enter Personal Details: Enter your email address followed by a secure password, then accept the T&Cs and click “Next Step”. You'll then be asked to enter your full name, date of birth, gender, mobile phone number, and correct home address. Complete Registration: Finish up by tapping the red-coloured “Create Account” button to submit the form and register.

Although no KYC checks are required at this point, and you can go ahead to deposit and claim bonuses, you'll need to verify your account before withdrawing any winnings. In order to reduce delays during your first withdrawal, we advise you to complete this in advance.

Tooniebet Welcome Offer

After completing the ToonieBet registration process, you can claim the 100% first deposit bonus up to $150. For this, you don't need a Toonie Bet promo code, but several other requirements must be met to qualify.

Bonus T&Cs

This bonus is available to new customers, and given its size, it’s best for casual low-stakes bettors. It's not the biggest you'll find at Canadian sportsbooks, but it's enough to give you a head start. To be eligible to claim this bonus after registration, you'll need to process a minimum deposit of $30 on your account. Any payment options can be used for this, except for Skrill and Neteller.

Wagering Requirements

Also, you must play through the full amount of your deposit at least once. Only settled bets that were placed with odds of 1.50 (-200) or more are considered. After meeting these conditions, the bonus will then be automatically credited. It will, however, remain locked and non-withdrawable until the 6x wagering requirements are fulfilled.

Both your initial deposit and bonus amount must be wagered together to meet this condition. The only bet types you can place while doing this include:

Single bets with minimum odds of 2.00 (+100) that get settled as a win or loss.

Parlay bets with minimum odds of 1.50 (-200) per selection that get settled as a win or loss.

A few more essential rules to remember about the welcome offer in this ToonieBet review are:

Bonus wagering requirements must be met within 30 days of making your deposit.

of making your deposit. Trying to initiate a withdrawal request before receiving the bonus voids your eligibility.

Cashed-out and system bets, or those placed with bonus money or a free bet, are not counted during wagering.

The maximum amount you can wager is $75.

It is important to note that each bonus offer comes with specific wagering requirements, and they are only available for a limited time. To maximize these bonus offers, read more about them at the terms and conditions page attached before staking on real money bets.

Why sign up to Tooniebet?

Registering an account with this online sportsbook offers more benefits than just the welcome bonus. Like many top sports betting sites, the operator features different interesting promotions and perks. In addition, the games are all compatible to play on Android and iOS devices. Here, we've covered the biggest advantages you stand to gain from being a registered member.

+ Large range of bonuses for existing customers Sports bettors who have previously signed up on ToonieBet also have access to multiple bonuses. These promotions come in different types but are all easy to claim. Some of the ones featured on the platform currently are: 50% Weekly reload bonus up to $750, a Parlary boost multiplier of up to 100% on tickets with 21+ selections and 100% returns on the “correct score”, “HT/FT”, and “HT/FT score” betting markets that end in a 0-0 draw. + 5-Tier VIP Club The ToonieBet VIP program is an impressive 5-tier system designed to reward the most active and consistent bettors. Access to the club is granted automatically once you've registered your account successfully. Although this puts you on the 1st level, climbing through the ranks will depend on your betting activity. Some of the unique VIP benefits are higher daily and monthly withdrawal limits, personalised offers and increasing cashback percentages with every deposit.The VIP program is simply ToonieBet’s way of rewarding dedicated and loyal users with more flexible and personalized access. + Diverse range of payment methods One of the most impressive advantages of registering with ToonieBet in Canada is the diversity of supported banking options. The website accepts payments with over 6 fiat payment methods. So whether you prefer popular Canadian payment options like Interac or a more private option like Cryptocurrencies, ToonieBet has you covered. Regardless of your choice, no extra processing fees are charged to your account when you deposit funds. A complete list of all options is listed below, along with their respective limits: Payment Method Deposit Limits Withdrawal Limits Interac $10 - $9,000 $10 - $3,000 Visa $20 - $4,000 $20 - $9,000 >Mastercaard $20 - $4,000 - Apple Pay $20 - $1,000 - MuchBetter $10 - $5,000 $10 - $5,000 Skrill 1-Tap $20 - $10,000 $20 - $9,000 Skrill $20 - $10,000 $20 - $9,000 Bitcoin $45 - N/A $90 - $10,000 Bitcoin Cash $20 - N/A $20 - $8,000 Binance Cash $20 - N/A $20 - $8,000 Cardano $20 - N/A $20 - $8,000 + Advanced eSports Hub In addition to traditional sports, ToonieBet also features a lineup of eSports markets. The selection includes competitive games in popular genres like first-person shooters and multiplayer online battle arenas. Even more impressive is the fact that live streaming is supported on most of these titles. You can locate the eSports hub from the sports homepage by tapping the “All Sports” tab. This action opens up a list of all featured disciplines, alongside the “E-sports +” option. When you expand this menu, you'll find over 10 disciplines, such as: League of Legends

Dota 2

CS:GO

Call of DutyValorant

Fortnite

Personal Data Required to Sign Up

During the registration process for new Tooniebet users, the following details are needed:

Email address

First and last name

Date of birth

Gender

Phone number

Full residential address with postcode

For the purpose of compliance, before you make your first withdrawal, a KYC will be carried out on your account. So, all the information listed above must be accurate.

Mobile Registration

The sign-up procedure for newbies on a mobile browser or on the Tooniebet app isn't different from the website. Here are the steps to take if you're considering this route for registration:

Launch ToonieBet and tap the “Register” button. Opt in for the sports welcome bonus. Provide your personal information on the form. Finish up by clicking the “Create Account” button.

Once you are done with the sign-up process, you can proceed to logging in to your account and start betting.

Account Activation

ToonieBet doesn't insist on immediate account verification after opening a new account. However, it will be required before you initiate the first withdrawal from your balance. To complete the procedure, you will need to upload any requested documents from your profile.

You can access the KYC verification page from the withdrawal section or under “Settings” in your profile. The list of documents that can be used includes:

Proof of identity: Passport, ID card, driver's license, or residence permit.

Passport, ID card, driver's license, or residence permit. Proof of address: Utility bill

Utility bill Proof of ownership of payment options: Bank statements for up to 6 months, payslips, or invoices.

Bank statements for up to 6 months, payslips, or invoices. Transaction history: Bank, e-wallet, or credit card statements.

Once all documents have been uploaded and received by the team, it takes 24 to 48 hours to complete verification. Assuming additional checks are required or depending on the complexity of the review, it could take much longer.

Customer Support while Signing Up

If you encounter any challenges when signing up, you can reach out to the customer support team for assistance. Various contact options are provided, such as the online live chat and a phone line. Both of these channels are available 24/7 and offer the fastest response times compared to email support.

It's also important to note that using the call option may subject you to charges because it's not toll-free. The best contact method, therefore, for new users is the live chat. It's free to use, open 24 hours a day, and the agents respond within 2 minutes on average.

Frequently Asked Questions