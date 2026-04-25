Wolves vs Tottenham predictions: De Zerbi seeks first win

Our betting expert expects a difficult match for Tottenham. Wolves are prepared to capitalise on home advantage and avoid defeat.

Best bets for Wolves vs Tottenham

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.75 on bet365

Double chance - Wolves/ Draw at odds of 2.05 on bet365

Anytime goalscorer - Xavi Simons at odds of 3.75 on bet365

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Attacking struggles to dictate match

One of the primary reasons Wolves sit at the bottom of the table is their lack of quality in the attacking third. The hosts scored the fewest league goals across the division with 24. However, their most recent four games at Molineux saw them score at least once in each.

Tottenham are less fluid in attack. Spurs scored 42 goals in 33 games all season - an average of 1.27 goals per game. For context, they recorded an average of 1.68 goals per game last season. Both defences have been extremely weak in this campaign.

Wolves conceded the most goals at home with 31 in 16 games, averaging 1.94 goals per game. Meanwhile, the visitors have failed to keep a clean sheet against any opposition across their last 14 league matches in a row. Additionally, the last five head-to-heads produced goals for both teams, a likely scenario this weekend.

Wolves vs Tottenham Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.75 on bet365

Molineux advantage crucial for hosts

Wolves’ strongest form this term has undoubtedly come at Molineux. They’ve earned 71% of their points and scored 71% of their goals at home. All three league triumphs came at home this season, which is why they will back themselves to defeat Spurs.

At the start of the season, Spurs performed far better on the road than at home. However, during the course of the campaign, they have suffered a dip in form on the road. They’re now winless across their last 15 league matches. This run includes the last seven matches away from home.

The fact that they took the lead twice last week should encourage the travelling support. However, they should also be aware that their team last won in December. Furthermore, Spurs haven’t beaten Wolves in their last six head-to-heads, with the hosts winning four of those clashes. The reverse fixture ended 1-1, making it two draws across the previous three meetings. Given these stats, we expect a draw in this match.

Wolves vs Tottenham Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Wolves/ Draw at odds of 2.05 on bet365

Simons finding his form

One of Spurs’ key players in recent weeks has been new signing Xavi Simons. The Dutch forward has been largely underwhelming since his summer move to Tottenham. However, he has improved his performance recently.

Simons scored one goal and provided one assist against Brighton. His goal was spectacular and worthy of being the winning goal, but it was not meant to be. He is now on a run of three goals from three starts for the club, which is why he is our pick to lead the attack for the visitors.

Wolves vs Tottenham Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Xavi Simons at odds of 3.75 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Wolves 2-2 Tottenham

Wolves 2-2 Tottenham Goalscorers prediction: Wolves: Adam Armstrong, Rodrigo Gomes; Tottenham: Xavi Simons, Randal Kolo-Muani

Wolves have officially been relegated to the Championship after West Ham secured a point away to Crystal Palace on Monday night. It confirmed what we’ve expected for a while. Rob Edwards and company must prepare for life in the second tier of English football. Their goal will be to return immediately, but that is a difficult challenge.

For now, the home side have five more games as a Premier League club. It should be noted that there have been improvements under Edwards. A draw at home to Arsenal and victories against Liverpool and Aston Villa provide evidence of progress.

However, it simply came too little too late. Wolves can still play to avoid finishing the season at the bottom of the table. Positive results in their final five matches could see them get ahead of Burnley. This would be a positive conclusion to the campaign.

Tottenham still have a chance of avoiding relegation, but they must start producing better results. Roberto De Zerbi is searching for his first win as the new Spurs manager. They surrendered the lead twice last week against his former club, Brighton. Tottenham were minutes away from their first victory of 2026 before Georginio Rutter scored in the fifth minute of added time.

The North Londoners need three points at Molineux to apply pressure on West Ham. With only a two-point deficit, the Lillywhites can escape the relegation zone. This will require significant determination on Saturday afternoon.

Probable lineups for Wolves vs Tottenham

Wolves expected lineup: Bentley, S. Bueno, Toti, Krejci, Tchatchoua, Andre, J.Gomes, H. Bueno, Bellegarde, A. Gomes, Armstrong

Tottenham expected lineup: Kinsky, Porro, Danso, Van De Ven, Udogie, Gallagher, Bentancur, Bissouma, Kolo Muani, Simons, Solanke