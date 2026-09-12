Sunderland vs Arsenal predictions: Slender win for defending champions

Arsenal are in form but arrive on Wearside three days after Naples. Here are three ways to play a low-scoring Saturday afternoon at the Stadium of Light.

Best bets for Sunderland vs Arsenal

Under 2.5 goals at odds of -140 with BET99

Sunderland +1 (1st half) at odds of -130 with BET99

Enzo Le Fee 2.5+ shots at odds of +365 with BET99

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Two controlled sides go head-to-head

Five of Sunderland's last seven games have featured two or fewer goals. Two of their three 2026/27 EPL matches have finished with two goals or fewer.

Arsenal have conceded once in five competitive outings this season. Their 1-0 wins at Aston Villa and Napoli fit the same pattern. Arteta's side control games instead of trading chances.

Le Bris will set up in a compact block and aim to counter. The obvious risk is Arsenal's 26 shots in Naples, worth 4.05 expected goals. However, an implied probability of 57.1% is slightly below par.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Bet 1: Under 2.5 goals at odds of -140 with BET99

The Gunners are slow starters and short on recovery time

Arsenal only broke Napoli down in the 75th minute on Wednesday. It was goalless at the break in Naples. They also fell behind inside two minutes against Chelsea last weekend.

Slow starts have been a theme of this otherwise perfect run. Add a long midweek trip to Italy, plus a Saturday afternoon kick-off, and things don’t look straightforward for Arsenal.

Le Bris rotated heavily against Hull in the EFL Cup to keep his strongest XI fresh for the weekend. The Stadium of Light will be loud from the first whistle. This bet only needs Sunderland to be level or ahead at half-time. It’s the most obvious value play from our trio of Sunderland vs Arsenal predictions.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Bet 2: Sunderland +1 (1st half) at odds of -130 with BET99

Backing Le Fée to be Sunderland's main outlet

Enzo Le Fée has averaged 2.4 shots per 90 minutes this season. He also tops Sunderland's charts, with 0.42 expected goals per 90.

His 0.90 xGOT suggests he is testing goalkeepers rather than shooting wildly. Le Fée converted the late penalty that rescued a point at Brentford. That confirms him as Le Bris' taker from the spot.

Sunderland are likely to spend long spells without the ball at home on Saturday. Efforts from range become the obvious outlet against a compact Arsenal defence. The Gunners restrict chances better than anyone, which is the clear risk. However, Le Fée to let fly on two or more occasions at a 43.5% implied probability looks short.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Bet 3: Enzo Le Fee 2.5+ shots at odds of +365 with BET99

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Sunderland 0-1 Arsenal

Goalscorers prediction: Arsenal: Havertz

Sunderland host Arsenal at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. It is Matchweek 4 of the Premier League. The Gunners have a demanding schedule. They arrive to Wearside three days after a tough Champions League trip to Naples.

Régis Le Bris' side have four points from three games. A 2-1 defeat by Ipswich was followed by a 1-0 win over Fulham. Enzo Le Fée's late penalty then earned a battling 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Sunderland also beat Hull City 1-0 in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. Habib Diarra and Romaine Mundle remain out with hamstring problems. Deadline-day signing Juan Riquelme Angulo is still awaiting a visa.

Arsenal have won all five competitive matches this season. There has been no let-up after securing their first EPL title in 22 years. The Gunners have notched 10 goals and conceded only one. They sit in 2nd place only on goals scored. Martin Ødegaard's strike helped Mikel Arteta’s side to a 1-0 win in their first UCL league phase game of 2026/27 at Napoli.

William Saliba is still absent with a back problem. Arteta made four changes in Naples and should largely revert to the starting XI that defeated Chelsea for the trip to Wearside.

Probable lineups for Sunderland vs Arsenal

Sunderland expected lineup: Roefs, Mukiele, Danso, Ballard, Reinildo, Sadiki, Xhaka, Angulo, Meunier, Le Fee, Brobbey

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, White, Calafiori, Konsa, Gabriel, Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Saka, Tzolis, Ødegaard, Havertz