Sporting vs Arsenal predictions: Gunners recover after a double blow

After back-to-back defeats for the Gunners, we’re tipping Mikel Arteta’s men to bounce back in Portugal.

Best bets for Sporting vs Arsenal

Arsenal to win at odds of 1.72 on bet365

Both teams to score at odds of 1.80 on bet365

Viktor Gyokeres as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.40 on bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Gunners need a response

After their Carabao Cup and FA Cup hopes ended, Arsenal have just two trophies left to play for. Nobody expected a quadruple this season, but the blows coming in such quick succession have likely hit hard. They’re in good shape in the Premier League, but Sporting Clube de Portugal could still pose problems.

To make matters worse, Gabriel Magalhes was forced off against Southampton. Meanwhile, Eberechi Eze, Piero Hincapie and Mikel Merino are all unavailable. Their opponents will be without Fotis Ioannidis, Geovany Quenda and Nuno Santos, with Luis Guilherme a doubt. Their captain, Morten Hjulmand, is also suspended, so Rui Borges’ side are by no means at full strength.

We’re backing the away side as a number of key players return after missing the Southampton defeat. The Gunners should prove to be too strong, even after a couple of tough recent results.

Sporting vs Arsenal Bet 1: Arsenal to win at odds of 1.72 on bet365

Sporting carry a goal threat

Sporting may be the underdogs, but they’ll still fancy their chances in this one. They’ve scored 13 goals in their last three matches. Luis Suarez provides a strong threat up front. He’s scored 33 goals across all competitions this season.

Leões have a brilliant home record as well, having lost just three games in their own backyard in 2025/26. They play host to the Gunners on the back of a nine-game winning run at Estádio José Alvalade. Both teams have scored in three of their last five fixtures.

While we’re backing the away side to claim victory, Arteta’s men won’t have it easy. They should be able to find the net in Portugal, but they haven’t been particularly watertight lately. After Southampton got two over the weekend, we can see Suarez and co. causing some issues on Tuesday.

Sporting vs Arsenal Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.80 on bet365

Gyokeres’ Portuguese return

All eyes will be on one man in particular this week as Viktor Gyokeres returns to his old stomping ground. The Swede scored a remarkable 97 goals in 102 games, and this will be his first time back at Sporting since his summer departure. He’ll be eager to show them what they’ve been missing.

Gyokeres returns in strong form. He scored in the win over Everton in Arsenal’s last league game. Also, he came off the bench to find the net at St Mary’s. On top of that, four goals in two games for Sweden in March have likely given his confidence a major boost.

Luis Suarez is another good shout as anytime goalscorer, especially given his seven UCL G/A in 10 games so far. It’s the former Sporting man we are focusing on, with Gyokeres tipped to inspire the visitors to victory.

Sporting vs Arsenal Bet 3: Viktor Gyokeres as anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.40 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Sporting 1-2 Arsenal

Goalscorers prediction - Sporting: Luis Suarez - Arsenal: Viktor Gyokeres, Bukayo Saka

Sporting Clube de Portugal have had a strong few weeks as they continue to compete on multiple fronts. They fought back from 3-0 down against Bodo/Glimt in the last Champions League round and have scored eight in two league games. Rui Borges’ side still have a chance in the Liga Portugal title race, but they face a tough continental battle this week.

On the contrary, recent results have not been kind to Premier League title hopefuls, Arsenal. They lost to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final before being knocked out of the FA Cup by Southampton. Mikel Arteta will be desperate for a response after their quadruple dreams were reduced to a possible double.

Probable lineups for Sporting vs Arsenal

Sporting expected lineup: Silva, Vagiannidis, Diomande, Inacio, Mangas, Braganca, Morita, Catamo, Trincao, Goncalves, Suarez

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, Timber, Mosquera, Saliba, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard, Martinelli, Gyokeres, Saka