Premier League predictions Matchday 36

There are picks from matches involving Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea, with plenty of drama at both ends of the table.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 36

Selection Odds Liverpool to beat Chelsea 1.85 Man Utd to beat Sunderland 1.91 Man City to beat Brentford 1.35 Arsenal to beat West Ham 1.65 Tottenham to beat Leeds 1.83

Odds via bet365 correct at the time of publishing.

Prediction 1: Liverpool vs Chelsea: Reds bounce back against struggling Blues

Date: 05/09/2026

05/09/2026 Kick-off time: 7:30am

7:30am Our tip: Liverpool to beat Chelsea odds of 1.85 on bet365

Liverpool's strong Premier League run ended last weekend as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Manchester United. The Reds have been strong at home, though, losing just twice in 2026, and will back themselves to bounce back. A fourth-place finish is very much still in their hands.

Arne Slot’s side also face a Chelsea outfit who are having a horrible time of things lately. They may have reached the FA Cup final, but have lost six league games in a row and dropped down to ninth place. Calum McFarlane saw his side beaten 3-1 by Nottingham Forest on Monday, and they’ll be struggling for confidence.

Prediction 2: Sunderland vs Man Utd: Red Devils take big top-three step

Date: 05/09/2026

05/09/2026 Kick-off time: 10:00am

10:00am Our tip: Man Utd to beat Sunderland odds of 1.91 on bet365

After their brilliant efforts earlier in the season, Sunderland have struggled for form in recent weeks. A 1-1 draw with relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers made it three without a win, and they’re heading for a mid-table finish. Regis Le Bris’ side have only won four of their last 13 across all competitions, and don’t have much left to play for.

Their opponents, meanwhile, have good reason to go for broke at the Stadium of Light. Victory over Liverpool took them six points clear in third, and another win could seal the deal. Michael Carrick has seen his team win three PL games in a row, and they’ve lost only twice in 2026.

Prediction 3: Man City vs Brentford: Cityzens recover from title blow

Date: 05/09/2026

05/09/2026 Kick-off time: 12:30pm

12:30pm Our tip: Man City to beat Brentford odds of 1.35 on bet365

The drama at the top of the table continued this week as Everton held Manchester City in a brilliant 3-3 draw. It handed advantage back to Arsenal at the top, and Pep Guardiola will be eager to see a response from his side. They might need a win to keep their title ambitions alive.

Brentford have had a very good campaign in 2025/26, but have struggled for results since the start of March. They ended their six-game winless run as they beat West Ham United on Saturday, but the Cityzens should be too strong. The hosts are heavy favourites for this one.

Prediction 4: West Ham vs Arsenal: Gunners maintain Premier League control

Date: 05/10/2026

05/10/2026 Kick-off time: 11:30am

11:30am Our tip: Arsenal to beat West Ham odds of 1.65 on bet365

West Ham United were looking good in their quest for survival, but things took a turn for the worse last weekend. Defeat to Brentford, coupled with Tottenham Hotspurs’ win, put them back in the bottom three. They need results in their final three games. However, they appeared vulnerable against the Bees.

Now they face title-chasing Arsenal, who just secured a huge morale-boosting victories over Fulham and Atletico Madrid. Mikel Arteta’s men have had a rough period, but are now Champions League finalists and clear at the top of the PL. They know how important it is to get a win against their London neighbours in this one.

Prediction 5: Tottenham vs Leeds: Spurs seek serious relegation boost

Date: 05/11/2026

05/11/2026 Kick-off time: 3:00pm

3:00pm Our tip: Tottenham to beat Leeds odds of 1.83 on bet365

After a truly torrid period for Tottenham Hotspur, Roberto De Zerbi has overseen a real upturn in their form. They’re now three unbeaten, with back-to-back wins, and are out of the bottom three again. Confidence will be high as they head to Elland Road on Monday.

Leeds United don’t have many concerns of their own, either, as they head into their final three games. A 3-1 win over Burnley means they’re almost guaranteed to avoid relegation, so it’s job done for them this season. Spurs will want this victory more as they battle to avoid relegation. Therefore, we’re backing them for three points.

Conclusion

There’s so much happening in England’s top-flight at the moment, with plenty to play for at both ends of the table. Arsenal will be top come the end of the weekend, but it’s up to them to maintain some daylight ahead of Manchester City. Down at the bottom, meanwhile, it could be a massive weekend for Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

In putting this together, we’ve taken recent form into account - in all competitions - as well as the current state of play at each club. However, please remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly because anything can happen.