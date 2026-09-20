Marseille vs PSG predictions: More misery in Marseille

Our betting expert shares his Marseille vs PSG predictions. PSG are likely to capitalise on Marseille’s poor form and win here.

Best bets for Marseille vs PSG

PSG highest-scoring half - second half at odds of +110 on BET99

Match Result & BTTS - PSG to win & Yes at odds of +140 on BET99

Anytime goalscorer - Amine Gouiri at odds of +245 on BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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PSG come alive after half-time

PSG have made a relatively slow start to their Ligue 1 campaign. It’s not that they haven’t tried to score, but their efficiency in front of goal has proven to be an issue. They’ve scored only six goals in their four matches so far, which is below the level expected of them.

Les Rouges et Bleu have been more inclined to score in the second period than the first. PSG scored four of their six goals in the second half, accounting for 67% of their total. When looking at their away performances specifically, that percentage ramps up.

The visitors scored 80% of their goals after the restart in their league games away from home this season. They needed to find that extra gear after the half-time talk, and while that’s not ideal for Enrique, it’s a reality. As a result, backing them to come on strong in the latter half makes sense.

Marseille vs PSG Tip 1: PSG highest-scoring half - second half at odds of +110 on BET99

PSG’s road record favours the visitors

Despite winning just one of their three away matches this season, PSG are heavy favourites to win in Marseille. That could be down to how the hosts have been performing rather than how the visitors haven’t. The home side have lost the last four games in a row in all competitions, three of which were in Ligue 1.

Considering that their three defeats were to teams in the current top four, this fixture does not look appealing to them either. PSG boasted the best away record in the division last term, losing just four of their 17 road trips. They have the quality in their ranks to leave Marseille with a win.

They’ve beaten the hosts in four of the last five head-to-heads in all competitions. The champions lost just one of their last 10 visits to the Stade Velodrome, registering seven wins in that sequence. However, there is hope for Genesio’s men to breach PSG’s defence. They kept just one clean sheet from four Ligue 1 matches, while conceding six goals in that run.

Marseille vs PSG Tip 2: 1x2 & BTTS - PSG & Yes at odds of 2.27 on BET99

Backing the man in form

When PSG are involved, it’s easy to back any of their forwards to get on the scoresheet. Ferran Torres has been a breath of fresh air for the Parisians since he joined. Ousmane Dembele scored twice in the Champions League last week, but Kvicha Kvaratskhelia has been quieter than usual.

However, it’s the man on the opposite side that has been in excellent form in front of goal. Amine Gouiri has already notched up half of his entire goal tally in Ligue 1 last season in the first four games of the season. The Algerian forward scored four goals in as many league matches this term, compared to his eight goals in 22 appearances last season.

Gouiri only played 23 minutes in Europe during the week, which means Genesio is likely to start him against the champions. Apart from leading the league’s scoring charts this term, he is third in the xGOT (expected goals on target) market with 3.4. He has also overperformed on his xG (expected goals) of 2.49, which is why we’re backing him to score on Sunday.

Marseille vs PSG Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Amine Gouiri at odds of +245 on BET99

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Marseille 1-2 PSG

Marseille 1-2 PSG Goalscorers prediction: Marseille: Amine Gouiri - PSG: Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres

After the first Europa League fixture on Thursday, Marseille’s season went from bad to worse during the week. OM suffered a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Besiktas to continue their poor run of form. Much more was expected from Marseille after the appointment of Bruno Genesio as the new head coach in the summer.

Marseille have not had an ideal start and must now gear up for the French and European champions to the Stade Velodrome on Sunday. OM are on a run of three defeats in Ligue 1, which is why they find themselves lying 13th in the division after four games. However, this weekend gives them a chance to bounce back and trouble PSG while they’re not at their best.

The Parisians also made a stuttered start to the new season. They’ve particularly struggled on the road this term and have had to wait until last week for their first league victory of the campaign. That was coupled with their 6-1 thumping of Slovan Bratislava in their Champions League opener last week. Luis Enrique hopes that his team can now kick on from here. They’re currently seven points worse off than they were at the same stage in the past two seasons.

The champions head to Marseille seventh in the standings. That’s not a position they’re used to, even this early in the season. Nonetheless, their away form must improve if they’re to start climbing up the table to help defend their crown.

Probable lineups for Marseille vs PSG

Marseille expected lineup: De Lange, Weah, Egan-Riley, Aguerd, Emerson, Hojberg, Harit, Gomes, Abdelli, Paixao, Gouiri

PSG expected lineup: Safonov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia, Torres