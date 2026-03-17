Manchester City vs Real Madrid predictions: Hosts to win open second leg

Our betting expert expects the hosts to start strongly, but Real Madrid to advance after a game that sees both teams score.

Best bets for Manchester City vs Real Madrid

First half - Man City at odds of 1.95 on bet365

Both teams to score at odds of 1.65 on bet365

Man City to win & Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.00 on bet365

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Strong start to offer City hope

If they’re going to stand any chance of progressing, Man City need to start strongly. Finding the net early has not been an issue for them this season. They’ve scored 67% of their goals in the first half of Champions League matches this season.

That trend has also been very evident in the Premier League. City have opened the scoring in 80% of their games. They have led at half-time in 67% of their league matches, falling behind on just two occasions.

By contrast, Real Madrid have often started slowly in 2026, with last week’s first leg being a clear exception. They have not yet led at the break in any of their seven away matches since Alvaro Arbeloa was appointed.

Because they are still missing some important players, the visitors will likely have to sustain periods of intense pressure in the second leg. Backing Man City in the first-half market seems promising with an implied probability of 51.3%.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Bet 1: First half - Man City at odds of 1.95 on bet365

Madrid to deliver the final blow

With Vinicius Junior starting, and Kylian Mbappe expected to feature at some stage, Real Madrid have pace up front. That could make them very dangerous on the counterattack in this match. Following some generous defending in the first leg, Man City will likely be exposed at the back as they push for goals.

Guardiola’s team still appear to be a work in progress. They have managed just one clean sheet in their previous six matches across all competitions. The Premier League club gave up 2.63 expected goals (xG) in the first leg and struggled to track Valverde’s runs.

This is far from a great Real Madrid side, though. They’ve rarely convinced this term under either Xabi Alonso or Arbeloa.

Excluding the first leg, Los Blancos have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six fixtures. Given that, backing both teams to score stands out as a solid bet.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.65 on bet365

Hosts capable of winning on the night

Real Madrid have already suffered three away defeats since Arbeloa took charge in January. All of those games featured three or more goals. They were particularly poor defensively in a 4-2 defeat against Benfica in their final league-phase match.

Some shaky defensive showings from Los Blancos in the Champions League across the campaign should give City some encouragement. The 15-time European champions allowed 15.7 xG in the initial stage. That ranked as merely the 21st-best record.

Guardiola’s side can also draw confidence from scoring two or more goals in each of their past eight home games. They claimed victory in seven of those matches. This suggests there is value in backing a fairly high-scoring City win on Tuesday evening.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Bet 3: Man City to win & Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.00 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid

Goalscorers prediction - Manchester City: Erling Haaland, Antoine Semenyo - Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior

Man City were the clear favourites ahead of this tie, yet they delivered a very poor performance at the Santiago Bernabeu last week. A stunning hat-trick from Fede Valverde sealed a 3-0 lead for Real Madrid.

City faced more frustration over the weekend. Despite allowing only a single shot, they were held to a 1-1 draw at West Ham in the Premier League. That result left them nine points behind leaders Arsenal.

Real Madrid built on their first-leg success by defeating Elche 4-1 at home in La Liga. They have now secured three consecutive wins across all competitions, bouncing back from a surprising loss to Getafe.

Probable lineups for Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, O’Reilly, Rodri, Silva, Cherki, Doku, Semenyo, Haaland

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Carreras, Huijsen, Rudiger, Alexander-Arnold, Camavinga, Pitarch, Tchouameni, Valverde, Vinicius, Brahim