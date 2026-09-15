Liverpool vs Tottenham predictions: Reds to win despite rotation

A trip to Anfield is the last thing Spurs need after extending their Premier League run without scoring to four matches at the weekend.

Best bets for Liverpool vs Tottenham

Liverpool to win at odds of -125 with BET99

Rio Ngumoha to score or assist at odds of +105 with BET99

Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score at odds of -135 with BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Reds have the edge at Anfield

Tottenham have won only two of their last 20 meetings with Liverpool. De Zerbi's side have not scored a Premier League goal all season. That is their worst start on record in front of goal.

Two points from four games has left the Italian under pressure after last season’s strong finish.

Liverpool have won this competition a record 10 times. Anfield has also been a difficult trip for Spurs for over a decade. Iraola is expected to rotate, but Liverpool’s squad depth should give them the edge. Backing the Reds to win on home soil at an implied probability of 55.6% looks like a solid starting point.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Bet 1: Liverpool to win at odds of -125 with BET99

Ngumoha to make his mark on Iraola

The EFL Cup could give Rio Ngumoha another chance to break into Iraola’s starting lineup. The teenager started the Champions League win over Atlético Madrid earlier this month. He will be keen to make an impression on Tuesday.

Liverpool are also without Cody Gakpo, Enrico Chiesa and Hugo Ekitiké. That could give Ngumoha an even better chance of starting.

They should dominate possession against a Spurs side lacking any attacking rhythm. Ngumoha should see plenty of the ball in dangerous areas. The obvious risk is that Iraola names him on the bench, but a start seems more likely.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Bet 2: Rio Ngumoha to score or assist at odds of +105 with BET99

Value on goals at both ends

Eight of the last 10 meetings have produced three goals or more, with both teams scoring. That is an 80% strike rate against the market’s implied probability of 54.6%. That gives us a clear value gap to target.

Liverpool have conceded in four of their six matches this season. Spurs also put five past Charlton Athletic in the previous round.

Cup football tends to loosen both sides up. The clear risk is Tottenham's lack of goals in the Premier League. Additionally, both teams drew 0-0 last weekend, which felt like an anomaly. This could be the top value bet from Tuesday's three Liverpool vs Tottenham predictions.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Bet 3: Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score at odds of -135 with BET99

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Goalscorers prediction: Liverpool: Ngumoha, Munoz - Tottenham: Solanke

Liverpool and Spurs have been drawn together in the 3rd Round of the EFL Cup. It has been dubbed the tie of the round.

Andoni Iraola’s Reds go into this cup tie after a frustrating weekend. Liverpool were held to a goalless draw at home to struggling Fulham. The hosts seemed jaded in the final third, racking up just three attempts on target from their 56% possession.

Given Iraola’s preferred style of play, a heavy rotation to his starting lineup looks likely on Tuesday. The likes of Wataru Endo, Rio Ngumoha, Lewis Koumas and Trey Nyoni are all in line to feature against a struggling Spurs.

Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham are in very poor shape ahead of their trip to Anfield. They sit with just two points from four EPL games and are yet to score a single goal.

Their goalless draw at home to Everton summed up the current situation. They landed just two shots on target. Toffees stopper Jordan Pickford enjoyed a relatively quiet evening. They did beat Charlton 5-1 in the second round of this competition. Their rotated side will aim to add more goals on Merseyside.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Tottenham

Liverpool expected lineup: Mamardashvili, Frimpong, Araújo, Endo, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Nyoni, Ngumoha, Koumas, Barcola, Muñoz

Tottenham Hotspur expected lineup: Kinsky, Gray, Van Hecke, Senesi, Robertson, Fernandes, Tonali, Kudus, Gallagher, Savinho, Solanke