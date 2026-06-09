The Golden Knights have made a great start to their quest to win their second Stanley Cup title in just the franchise’s ninth year in existence, following 2023’s win. After dispatching Utah, Anaheim and Colorado on the way to the Finals, Las Vegas took Game 1 on the road in Raleigh and looked set to go two games up before Carolina overturned a two-goal deficit to win 4-3 in overtime.

Saturday’s meeting was another classic. Back at home in Nevada, the Knights took a seemingly unassailable 4-0 lead going into the third period, only to see the Canes once more fight back. This time, though, Las Vegas came through, defenseman Shea Theodore the unlikely hero in double overtime with a one-time shot to make it 5-4.

A game down in the series, the pressure is on Carolina to level and avoid facing an elimination game when the Canes get back to Raleigh on Thursday. Carolina is looking to win its second Stanley Cup, exactly 20 years after lifting the trophy for the first and only time after beating out the Oilers.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Predictions - 8pm EST - 6/9

Golden Knights ML (-105)

Over 6 goals (-130)

Carter Hart 26.5+ saves (-110)

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Odds

Puckline: Hurricanes -1.5 (+215)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+215) Moneyline: Hurricanes -115, Golden Knights -105

Hurricanes -115, Golden Knights -105 Total: O/U 6 goals

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Picks

Knights to move within a game - Las Vegas Moneyline @

The oddsmakers rate Las Vegas as the underdog in this Stanley Cup matchup and that looks generous given how well it is going. The Western Conference champions have taken two of three and have had a good chance to take all of the games so far in this series, and I am backing them to move within a single game of their second Stanley Cup with a win on Tuesday.

This has been a great matchup overall for Las Vegas. The two teams have met five times in 2025-26 including the postseason and the Knights have gone 4-1 in those games, sweeping the Canes in the regular season. They are 2-0 against Carolina playing in front of their own fans this season and look like a good shot to make that 3-0, making the moneyline a great value bet for Game 4.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Prediction 1: Las Vegas ML @

Goals to flow in must-win matchup - Over 6 goals @ -130

Defense has definitely taken a backseat so far in this thrilling series. The Knights and Canes have combined to score 25 goals in the opening three games, at an average of 8.3 goals per game, hitting the over in each. I can see a similar scenario on Tuesday as Carolina’s already potent offense is charged by the need to deliver a big win on the road.

The Canes led the East with 291 goals over the regular season at a clip of 3.55 GF/GP. Las Vegas is 51-48-2 on the over this year while Carolina has posted an O/U record of 50-47. Look out for another rapid, high-scoring game which should push past the over.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Prediction 2: Over 6 goals @ -130

Big game coming for Hart - 26.5+ saves @ -110

A big part of the reason Las Vegas is two games away from glory stands between the two posts. Carter Hart has had an extremely busy series against the Canes’ high-volume shooting and another hectic night looks to be in store Tuesday.

Hart leads NHL goalies in several categories this postseason, including saves made (516), wins (14) and save percentage (.915). He came up with 29 saves last time out as the Knights held on and could breeze past that number if Carolina pushes hard towards the net as expected. The Hurricanes averaged 32.2 shots per game in the regular season, second only to Colorado, while with 32.9 shots/GP in the playoffs they have tested goalies more than any other team.

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Prediction 3: Carter Hart to make 26.5+ saves @ -110

Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Start Time

Start Time: 8pm EST

8pm EST Location: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Address: The Park Vegas, 3780 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV.

The Park Vegas, 3780 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV. TV & Streaming: Sportsnet, TVA Sports, TNT, Fubo.

Game 4 is upon us, and the Stanley Cup Finals panorama should start to look a lot clearer very soon. On one side Las Vegas has the chance to go within one game of their second NHL title with a win in front of its own fans; on the other hand, Carolina can pick up some momentum and go back to Raleigh with the series tied should it come away with a win. So there is all to play for in this unmissable hockey matchup.