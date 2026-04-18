Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig predictions: Europe on the line

Our betting expert expects a cracking affair, with the hosts avoiding defeat on their own patch.

Best bets for Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig

First team to score - RB Leipzig at odds of 1.67 on bet365

Double chance - Eintracht Frankfurt/Draw at odds of 1.80 on bet365

Anytime goalscorer - Christoph Baumgartner at odds of 2.87 on bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Goals seem promised in this fixture

In recent years, this fixture has been defined by plenty of goals. The previous five head-to-heads produced 20 goals in total, averaging five goals per game. Frankfurt are just as efficient this season, as they’ve scored in 26 of the 29 league matches.

The Eagles have found the back of the net in each of their last 11 league matches. They’ve conceded at least once in each of their last three outings. Leipzig share a similar record, having scored in 26 of 29 Bundesliga matches this term. With 21 goals in 14 away dates, the Red Bulls average 1.50 goals per game.

However, one notable trend for the visitors is they tend to strike early. Leipzig have landed the first blow in 76% of their league matches this term. On the road, that percentage slightly drops to 64%.

That’s still better than the league average of 42%, suggesting the visitors are likely to strike first. Frankfurt have scored first in 52% of their league matches, which is why it’s worth backing the travelling party to score the first goal.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig Betting Tip 1: First team to score - RB Leipzig at odds of 1.67 on bet365

Leipzig’s search for an away win continues

Despite Leipzig being in a better position and arguably better form, they are unlikely to simply leave with three points. The hosts are a difficult side to overcome, as they’ve lost just four of their 14 home games this term. Additionally, they’re undefeated in their last four Bundesliga matches at the Deutsche Bank Park.

The Red Bulls are heading into this on the back of three consecutive victories. Yet, their home form suggests potential vulnerability. Leipzig have alternated between victories and defeats across their recent five away dates. Their previous road trip saw them beat Werder Bremen. If that pattern continues, a loss is on the way.

However, Werner’s men aren’t easily beaten either. They’ve lost just four of 14 away games this season. Leipzig haven’t won away to Frankfurt across their last 10 attempts. Three of the last five such meetings ended all square, which is a realistic outcome on Saturday night.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Eintracht Frankfurt/Draw at odds of 1.80 on bet365

Baumgartner loves the first bite

The visitors have relied heavily on two players for their Bundesliga goals this season - Yan Diomande and Christoph Baumgartner. The pair's goals account for 41% of the club’s total goals in the competition. Baumgartner has registered a dozen goals in 28 league appearances.

He’s on a run of two goals and an assist across his most recent three outings. Additionally, the Austrian forward loves striking first. Only one Bundesliga player has managed more than his five opening goals this season. If we’re backing the visitors to get onto the scoresheet first, it wouldn’t be surprising to see his name on the scoresheet.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Christoph Baumgartner at odds of 2.87 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 RB Leipzig

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 RB Leipzig Goalscorers prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt: Jonathan Burkardt; RB Leipzig: Christoph Baumgartner

The race for Europe heats up in the Bundesliga this weekend, as Eintracht Frankfurt host RB Leipzig at Deutsche Bank Park. The hosts hope to claw themselves into the top six of the division. They currently sit seventh and outside those coveted places. The Eagles have had an inconsistent season, which is why they’re battling for spots in the final weeks of the campaign.

Albert Riera has done fairly well since stepping into the role of head coach from Dennis Schmitt in early February. He’s delivered four wins, two defeats, and three stalemates, but he’ll demand more consistency from his side. Frankfurt beat Wolfsburg last time out, but that continued a sequence of alternating results for the home side.

Leipzig, meanwhile, have a slight buffer over the chasing pack. As it stands, they’re five points clear and sit in the final spot for a place in the Champions League next season. It seems that they’ve hit a positive run of form at the right time.

With only five more league fixtures remaining, Die Roten Bullen are in a great position. Still, this will be a tricky test of their credentials. Ole Werner should be proud of the work he’s done since joining in the off-season. If he can secure three points here, they could even make a play to finish the campaign in third.

Probable lineups for Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig

Eintracht Frankfurt expected lineup: Zetterer, Amenda, Koch, Theate, Amaimouni, Larsson, Hojlund, Brown, Chaibi, Kalimuendo, Burkardt

RB Leipzig expected lineup: Vandevoordt, Baku, Orban, Bitshiabu, Raum, Baumgartner, Sewald, Gruda, Diomande, Nusa, Cardoso