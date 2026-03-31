Canada vs Tunisia predictions: Toronto unlikely to see winners

Our betting expert expects Jesse Marsch’s Canada and Sabri Lamouchi’s Tunisia to hold each other to a draw at BMO Field.

Best bets for Canada vs Tunisia

Both teams to score - Yes, at odds of 1.80 on bet365

Under 2.5 total goals, at odds of 2.00 on bet365

Canada to win or draw, at odds of 1.95 on bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Canada’s unbeaten streak meets resurgent Tunisia

Since their Gold Cup elimination to Guatemala last year, Canada went on an eight-match preparatory run. Tunisia will be their ninth opponent. For the most part, this period has been highly successful. Canada have lost only once in that span.

More impressively, they have maintained six clean sheets during those matches, securing four victories. Marsch's defensive players have organised themselves exceptionally well. However, they now face a Tunisia team who are highly capable of finding the net.

The Eagles of Carthage have scored in each of their last eight matches, including two friendlies. The last time they failed to score was against Syria during the Arab Cup in early December 2025, which was nine matches ago.

Tunisia have also scored the first goal in each of their previous three games, and in four of their last five. Canada, meanwhile, have been excellent when taking the lead at home, winning 60% of their last 10 matches when doing so. All the statistics suggest that both teams will score in this fixture.

Canada vs Tunisia Bet 1: Both teams to score - Yes, at odds of 1.80 on bet365

Goals at a premium in Toronto

Against Iceland, Canada were leaning towards a two-goal defeat before David scored two late penalties. Excluding that 2-2 draw, six of Canada's previous seven matches have featured fewer than 2.5 total goals.

The last time the Canucks netted more than twice was in a 3-0 friendly win over Romania last September. They might not score plenty, but their defence has been strengthened significantly in the meantime.

Tunisia share a very similar statistical trend. All three of their recent fixtures have featured fewer than 2.5 total goals. The last time they scored more than one goal was during a 3-2 defeat against Nigeria in the AFCON 2025 group stages last December.

Sabri Lamouchi's men have struggled to score. The former France international will be eager to sharpen his side's attack before the World Cup. On average, Canada score 1.56 goals at home, while Tunisia score 1.55 goals away. We expect another closely contested match.

Canada vs Tunisia Bet 2: Under 2.5 total goals, at odds of 2.00 on bet365

Double chance favours the hosts

Canada's current five-match unbeaten streak may not be the most convincing, but they have fought until the end in all eight of their friendly games. Les Rouges have consistently secured positive results in impressive ways, even if their attacking play still requires improvement.

Their recent performances have been superior to Tunisia's. Canada have suffered defeat only three times across their last 15 fixtures – twice in friendly matches and once in the Gold Cup.

Tunisia have endured a mixed run over the same span. They narrowly progressed from Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations before losing against Mali. A narrow victory against Haiti restored some confidence, but the edge remains with the hosts.

Canada will be highly motivated to conclude their preparation schedule with a positive performance. Playing against Tunisia will be a difficult challenge, but Marsch's team should possess enough quality to avoid defeat.

Canada vs Tunisia Bet 3: Canada to win or draw, at odds of 1.95 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Canada 1-1 Tunisia

Canada 1-1 Tunisia Goalscorers prediction: Canada: Jonathan David; Tunisia: Ellyes Skhiri

With the World Cup approaching, Canada and Tunisia finalise their preparations ahead of this exhibition match at BMO Field. Both sides remain unbeaten in normal time across two games each this calendar year. Most recently, Canada drew 2-2 with Iceland, while Tunisia beat Haiti 1-0

Canada, hosting their first-ever World Cup, avoided defeat against Iceland with a late comeback. Jonathan David canceled Orri Stein Oskarsson's early brace. The central striker scored two penalties within the space of eight second-half minutes to extend Canada's unbeaten run to five matches.

Across eight international friendlies, Jesse Marsch's team have suffered only one defeat – a 1-0 loss against Australia on home soil during mid-October 2025. Canada conclude their World Cup preparations against a Tunisia side who exited the AFCON in the round of 16, losing to Mali on penalties.

It was only the second time across six tournaments that Tunisia failed to reach the quarter-finals. They recovered with an unconvincing 1-0 victory against Haiti. Sebastian Tounekti's seventh-minute goal secured Tunisia's first win since a 3-1 Africa Cup of Nations victory against Uganda in late December.

Canada and Tunisia have never played against each other before. The hosts hold the advantage for this home fixture, but the visitors possess experience against top-level opposition. We expect a highly competitive draw at BMO Field, with neither team securing a clear victory.

Probable lineups for Canada vs Tunisia

Canada expected lineup: St. Clair, Sigur, Waterman, Miller, Laryea, Ahmed Choiniere, Saliba, Buchanan, David, Larin

Tunisia expected lineup: Ben Hessen, Zalouni, Arous, Ben Ouanes, Ben Hamida, Khedira, Skhiri, Gharbi, Tounekti, Elloumi, Ayari