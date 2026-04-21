Brighton vs Chelsea Predictions: Pressure mounting on Rosenior

Our betting expert suggests that Brighton could add to Chelsea’s woes by securing maximum points in this match.

Best bets for Brighton vs Chelsea

Double chance - Brighton/ Draw at odds of 1.44 on bet365

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.57 on bet365

Anytime goalscorer - Danny Welbeck at odds of 2.60 on bet365

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Recent history backs the hosts

This is potentially the worst time for Chelsea to play against Brighton, as the home side are on a run of four consecutive games without defeat. Hurzeler’s men are in excellent form, with only Arsenal and Manchester City winning more points across the last eight league games. It’s worth noting that the hosts lost only three out of 16 home matches this season.

Chelsea have been inconsistent away from home this term, losing five and drawing four of their 16 Premier League games. The Blues are winless across their last four league outings in a row. Furthermore, they lost five of their last six games across all competitions.

Brighton will take courage from that, and they will enter this fixture confident that they can win. The Seagulls won both the reverse fixture this season and the corresponding fixture last term. That record forms part of three consecutive victories against Chelsea across all competitions, which suggests they should get something from this fixture.

Brighton vs Chelsea Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Brighton/ Draw at odds of 1.41 on bet365

Brighton’s defensive vulnerabilities could assist Chelsea

One of Chelsea’s crucial standout points has been their inability to find the back of the net lately. They’ve failed to score in five of the last six matches, which is quite uncharacteristic. The Blues remain the most effective attacking team away from home in the division, scoring 30 goals across 16 away matches.

Meanwhile, Brighton are naturally efficient at the Amex Stadium, as they’ve netted 24 goals in 16 games at an average of 1.50 goals per game. They’ve scored in each of their last four outings regardless of the venue, but their back line hasn’t been great. The hosts have conceded at least one goal in each of their previous six home league matches.

It’s worth noting that both teams scored in 69% of Brighton’s league matches at home this term. The same applies to Chelsea’s away games in this competition this season. Additionally, four of the last five head-to-heads resulted in both teams scoring.

Brighton vs Chelsea Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.57 on bet365

Welbeck provides a significant attacking threat

We previously picked Danny Welbeck to score against Tottenham, and although he didn’t, he came extremely close. Welbeck almost scored when he struck the goalpost during the first half while attempting to score the opening goal for Brighton.

The former Arsenal forward has scored four goals in his last five games against Chelsea. That included the brace he scored earlier this season when they saw off the Blues 3-1. Interestingly, he only played for 23 minutes at Stamford Bridge and scored twice to secure the points for the Seagulls.

Welbeck’s on a run of scoring four goals across his last seven appearances. He’s the leading league scorer for the hosts and is likely to find the net in this match.

Brighton vs Chelsea Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Danny Welbeck at odds of 2.60 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Brighton 2-1 Chelsea

Brighton 2-1 Chelsea Goalscorers prediction: Brighton: Danny Welbeck, Georginio Rutter; Chelsea: Cole Palmer

Brighton’s European ambitions are still alive after this past weekend’s visit to Tottenham. The Seagulls showed great resilience in coming from behind twice to secure a point and deny Spurs their first win of 2026. Importantly, the hosts maintained their position, competing for a top-seven finish that would secure European qualification next season.

The Seagulls have hit form at the right time, as they clinched 16 of the last 21 available points. That run saw them lose only to title-chasing Arsenal at the Amex Stadium. Fabian Hurzeler’s men must improve their home form, though, if they are to secure a positive result in this fixture

Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea continued their recent sequence of poor results last week. They were defeated at their home stadium by rivals Manchester United during the weekend. Consequently, the Blues are in serious danger of failing to qualify for European competition entirely.

Following the significant criticism the club received for reporting record financial losses during the previous financial year, this situation is highly problematic. The financial benefits of participating in Europe are crucial for Chelsea. Moreover, because they occupy sixth place in the league, they could easily drop further down the table if poor results continue.

Probable lineups for Brighton vs Chelsea;

Brighton expected lineup: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu, Ayari, Gross, Rutter, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Welbeck

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Cucurella, Lavia, Caicedo, Neto, Palmer, Garnacho, Delap