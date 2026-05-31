Brazil vs Panama predictions: Warm-up for a sixth-star pursuit

Our betting expert expects Brazil to leave the Maracana with a scintillating performance and a win ahead of the World Cup.

Best bets for Brazil vs Panama

Overs/unders - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.40 on bet365

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.50 on bet365

Three-way handicap - Brazil to win with a -2 handicap at odds of 1.50 on bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Brazilian attack too strong to ignore

Brazil’s attacking department is the envy of many. They have some of the most talented players playing across Europe. Even with significant absentees, you would expect the remaining players to shine in the upcoming friendlies. Players will be eager to impress Ancelotti in the hope of making it into the starting 11 for the tournament.

Both of Brazil’s last two internationals during the March break saw the goal count rise to above two on the day. The Selecao have scored nine goals across their most recent five matches, averaging 1.8 goals per game. Meanwhile, Panama’s previous outing against South Africa also produced more than two goals.

That’s happened twice across the visitors’ last five outings and three times in Brazil’s run of five fixtures. Of the three head-to-heads between the nations, two matches went beyond two goals. As a result, we expect the goal count to rise in this game, especially considering the gems that Ancelotti has at his disposal.

Brazil vs Panama Betting Tip 1: Overs/unders - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.40 on bet365

Panama not shy in front of goal

While Brazil’s attack may be in for a productive night, their defence is less certain. Ancelotti will be without his two best defenders in Magalhaes and Marquinhos. As a result, the visitors could capitalise, especially on the counter.

It’s worth noting that Brazil have kept just one clean sheet across their last five matches. They conceded seven goals in that run, including three against Japan alone. That should encourage Thomas Christiansen’s men to get something from the hosts on Sunday night.

Panama haven’t been shy in front of goal; they’ve scored seven times in their last five matches. Los Canaleros blanked only once in that run, which indicates they’re efficient in the final third. They troubled Brazil’s defence in their last meeting and could do so again here.

Brazil vs Panama Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.50 on bet365

Brilliant Brazilian difficult to beat at home

The hosts will most certainly outscore Panama in this fixture, especially with the raucous Maracana crowd behind them. As a result, Brazil could unlock the visiting defence several times on their way to victory. The Selecao put four past Panama without reply in a meeting back in 2014.

The visitors have lost just once in their last 10 internationals, which should give them hope of taking something from this friendly. Still, Brazil’s brilliance is just undeniable, despite them losing twice in their last five. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over Croatia, who are far from slouches in world football.

Having never suffered a defeat to Panama, it’s difficult to see anything but a home victory on Sunday. Brazil have won two of the three head-to-heads, with the most recent one ending in a stalemate. However, with players fighting for World Cup places, the hosts are likely to punish the visitors in this one.

Brazil vs Panama Betting Tip 3: Three-way handicap - Brazil to win with a -2 handicap at odds of 1.50 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Brazil 4-1 Panama

Brazil 4-1 Panama Goalscorers prediction: Brazil: Matheus Cunha x2, Raphina, Vinicius Junior; Panama: Ismael Diaz

Five-time world champions, Brazil, hope to take their seat at the top of global football after the upcoming tournament. They are the most successful nation on earth, but their last triumph was back in 2002. Now, 24 years later, the Selecao hope to summit the planet once more, this time under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti.

Brazil are down to play two pre-tournament friendlies — one against Egypt next week and this weekend’s clash with Panama. The hosts have had a mixed bag of results under the Italian’s leadership. The hope is that he will take them back to where they belong. The five-time champions boast an incredibly talented squad, including Neymar.

However, the forward won’t be available for the next three weeks, as he battles a calf injury. There should be enough cover in the camp. Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, and Marquinhos won’t make the trip as well, as they still have club duties. Meanwhile, Panama will be eager to test themselves ahead of the global showpiece.

Los Canaleros are in their second-ever World Cup finals, and they surprised many by qualifying. They were in excellent form during qualifying, having won seven of their 10 fixtures. With Ghana, Croatia, and England awaiting them, Panama will need to find a way to trouble Brazil in preparation for what’s to come.

Predicted lineups for Brazil vs Panama

Brazil expected lineup: Allison, Wesley, Bremer, Pereira, Sandro, Guimaraes, Casemiro, Raphina, Henrique, Vinicius Junior, Cunha

Panama expected lineup: Mejia, Murillo, Cordoba, Escobar, Blackman, Carrasquilla, Godoy, Davis, Barcenas, Diaz, Fajardo