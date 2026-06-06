Brazil vs Egypt predictions: Goals the market to back in Cleveland

Our betting expert expects Brazil to continue where they left off last week and get over the line against Egypt.

Best bets for Brazil vs Egypt

1x2 - Brazil at odds of 1.32 on bet365

Overs/unders - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.59 on bet365

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.96 on bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Travel time could affect Egypt

Both nations enter this fixture on the back of last week’s wins, which means confidence should be flying high. However, Brazil are ranked sixth in the world, while the Egyptians are way back in 29th. The South American side are heavy favourites to secure a victory ahead of the World Cup.

Additionally, their travel time was much shorter than that of the African nation. Egypt spent more than 12 hours in the air, which could take a few days to recover from. As a result, the Pharaohs may not be at their usual best.

These nations have met twice before, with Brazil winning on both occasions. Considering that Egypt have lost twice across their recent five games, the Selecao are likely to get over the line in Cleveland.

Brazil vs Egypt Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Brazil at odds of 1.32 on bet365

Expect loads of goals in Cleveland

Ancelotti’s charges have shown no sign of letting up, even in friendly matches. They have enormous firepower up front, which Egypt should be wary of. The Samba Kings have scored 13 goals in their last five matches, averaging 2.6 goals per game.

However, they also conceded six times in that run, which highlights some of their defensive vulnerabilities. The Egyptians have not been prolific in front of goal recently, but they have still managed five goals across their last five fixtures. With Marmoush and Salah in attack, they should be able to find a way past the Brazilian back line.

All three of Brazil’s most recent outings have produced more than two goals on the day. Meanwhile, two of Egypt’s last six saw the goal count rise to over two. With plenty of attacking quality on both sides, this fixture could feature several goals.

Brazil vs Egypt Betting Tip 2: Overs/unders - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.59 on bet365

Egypt’s attack has the tools to trouble Brazil

It will be interesting to watch Marquinhos and Gabriel operate as centre-halves for the Brazilian side. Their ability to resist the opposition will go a long way in securing a win on Sunday and potentially World Cup glory. However, early vulnerabilities could come up, which the African nation can exploit.

Salah and Marmoush, in particular, have experience in playing against Magalhaes, Guimaraes, and Casemiro. That knowledge should assist the Egyptian attacking forces in finding a way past Alisson. Salah has done this several times at Liverpool.

The Selecao have seen both teams score in each of their last four matches. Panama scored twice last week. This will give Hassan’s charges hope of causing the Brazilians some pain.

Brazil vs Egypt Betting Tip 3: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.96 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Brazil 3-1 Egypt

Brazil 3-1 Egypt Goalscorers prediction: Brazil: Vinicius Junior, Igor Thiago, Gabriel Martinelli; Egypt: Omar Marmoush

Brazil’s bid to end their 24-year wait for a World Cup title enjoyed a significant boost in their previous friendly. The Samba Kings put six past Panama in a 6-2 hammering at the Maricana in Rio de Janeiro. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti must have been relatively happy with what he saw, especially in the second period.

The boss made 10 changes in the second stanza, which means a drop-off in performance was expected. However, the substitutes maintained the intensity and scored four more goals in the latter half. The Brazilian squad will return to full strength this weekend, with Marquinhos, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Magalhaes now available for selection.

Egypt hope their Africa Cup of Nations campaign has prepared them well for the World Cup. The Pharaohs finished the tournament fourth, but they were quite efficient and clinical in the competition. Hossam Hassan hopes his side can compete in North America.

Being in a group with Belgium, New Zealand, and Iran, the North Africans are certainly favourites to qualify alongside the Belgians. However, a match against Brazil will still provide valuable preparation ahead of the World Cup starting next week.

Probable lineups for Brazil vs Egypt

Brazil expected lineup: Alisson, Wesley Franca, Marquinhos, Magalhaes, Sandro, Guimaraes, Casemiro, Rayan, Raphina, Vinicius Jr, Thiago

Egypt expected lineup: El Shenawy, Hany, Ibrahim, Abdelmonem, Hafez, Lasheen, Attia, Salah, Ashour, Trezeguet, Marmoush