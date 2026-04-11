Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen predictions: Goals to fly in

Our betting expert expects this game to be open from the start, with Borussia Dortmund triumphing in a high-scoring clash.

Best bets for Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund to win at odds of 1.95 with bet365

First half - Both teams to score at odds of 3.40 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals at odds of with 2.30 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Hosts to extend winning streak

Although they suffered defeats against Bayern Munich and in the Champions League, Dortmund have been very consistent. They’re unbeaten in the Bundesliga aside from two narrow defeats to the leaders. Their overall win rate in the German first division is currently an impressive 68%.

With 51.0 xPTS (expected points), they also rank second in the Bundesliga behind Bayern. There has been no indication that Niko Kovac’s team are losing motivation, despite a nine-point deficit to the Bavarians. They hope that their rivals' European fixtures will cause them to drop points domestically.

Bayer Leverkusen frequently fall short when they play against the strongest teams. They have lost five of their seven matches against teams currently positioned in the top five. That includes a 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture against Die Borussen, who are the smart pick to win this clash.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Bet 1: Borussia Dortmund to win at odds of 1.95 with bet365

Early goals at the Westfalenstadion

Bayer Leverkusen head into this game following a 3-3 draw and a 6-3 win. They are clearly focused on playing attacking football and securing victories, as they need to reduce the points difference to the top four.

There has been a clear trend of early breakthroughs in their Bundesliga fixtures this season. Exactly 59% of the goals they have scored and 59% of the goals they have come in the first half.

That has been particularly evident in their away matches. Only one of their road fixtures in the league has been goalless at the break. They’ve scored 18 first-half goals on their travels, compared to only eight after the interval.

Furthermore, there have been first-half goals in all except one of Borussia Dortmund’s home matches in the Bundesliga. Backing both teams to score before the break offers value with an implied probability of 29.4%.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Bet 2: First half - Both teams to score at odds of 3.40 with bet365

Leverkusen set for another thriller

Three of the last four Leverkusen matches in the Bundesliga have seen both teams score at least three goals. There have been 23 goals scored in total across that period. Kasper Hjulmand should adopt a positive approach once more, as a draw would not benefit them.

Both sides should have their most dangerous attacking players available. Serhou Guirassy, Maximilian Beier, and JulianBrandt have scored a combined total of 28 league goals for Dortmund this term. The hosts have recorded an average of 2.36 goals per 90 minutes at their own stadium.

Leverkusen will certainly pose a threat too, particularly with their in-form striker Patrik Schick. The Czech international has netted four times in his last four games for club and country.

Overall, 50% of their away league matches this term have produced over 3.5 goals. That could be a winning bet again on Saturday, and it’s given an implied probability of 43.5%.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Bet 3: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.30 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Goalscorers prediction - Borussia Dortmund: Serhou Guirassy, Maximilian Beier, JulianBrandt - Bayer Leverkusen: Patrik Schick, Alejandro Grimaldo

Borussia Dortmund take great form into this game, having secured four victories from their previous four fixtures. Because they have no further cup competitions to play, they have focused entirely on the Bundesliga. A 2-0 away victory against Stuttgart in their previous match kept them on schedule for Champions League qualification.

Bayer Leverkusen face a difficult challenge if they wish to qualify for the Champions League again. They won a wide-open clash with Wolfsburg 6-3 last weekend. However, they had recorded draws in each of their previous three fixtures, and are four points below the top four positions.

Probable lineups for Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund expected lineup: Kobel, Anton, Bensebaini, Schlotterbeck, Svensson, Sabitzer, Bellingham, Ryerson, Brandt, Beier, Guirassy

Bayer Leverkusen expected lineup: Flekken, Bade, Tapsoba, Andrich, Grimaldo, Garcia, Palacios, Culbreath, Maza, Tella, Schick