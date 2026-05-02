Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim predictions: Die Roten rout in rotation

Our betting expert expects a highly-rotated Bayern Munich side to comfortably beat 2.Bundesliga- bound Heidenheim at the Allianz Arena.

Best bets for Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim

Bayern Munich to win & Over 3.5 total goals, at odds of 1.87 with bet365

Both teams to score – No, at odds of 2.20 with bet365

Nicolas Jackson to score anytime, at odds of 1.61 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Routine victory for Die Roten

Vincent Kompany is expected to heavily rotate his squad for this relatively insignificant match. They’ve already clinched the Bundesliga title. Therefore, their focus now lies solely on the Champions League knockout tie against Paris Saint-Germain, which surrounds this fixture on either side.

Even with a heavily rotated team, Bayern’s squad depth remains significant in terms of quality. In their previous match, they trailed 3-0 to Mainz at half-time, but the introduction of effective substitutes initiated a four-goal comeback in the second half.

In stark contrast, Heidenheim have plenty to play for. Their three-season stay in the top division is in danger. However, their lack of consistency in the attacking third and leaky defence will likely result in a second defeat in three games.

Bayern’s focus is firmly set on another historic treble. They still have the opportunity to equal the all-time Bundesliga points record. This objective should provide sufficient motivation to claim all three points on home soil.

Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim Bet 1: Bayern Munich to win & Over 3.5 total goals, at odds of1.87 with bet365

Urbig’s sixth league clean sheet on the cards

Manuel Neuer is set to be rested again, just as he was against Mainz. Jonas Urbig will start in goal for only the 17th time this season.

All of the 22-year-old goalkeeper's clean sheets this season have arrived in the Bundesliga, including the reverse fixture’s 4-0 victory at Heidenheim’s Voith-Arena. The backup goalkeeper now has five clean sheets in 11 league appearances.

Bayern’s alternative defensive line is strong as well. Min-jae Kim and Jonathan Tah are expected to start as the centre-back partnership. Heidenheim scored two goals against fellow relegation contenders St. Pauli in their previous match.

Heidenheim have scored in each of their last five Bundesliga outings. However, Bayern’s home advantage coupled with their defensive strength should frustrate the visitors.

Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim Bet 2: Both teams to score – No, at odds of 2.20 with bet365

Jackson expected to provide attacking threat

Bayern would not be in this strong position without the presence of Harry Kane. The English forward is arguably the best attacker in the world currently. However, Nicolas Jackson has provided a significant impact in his absence

The Senegal forward has been used as Kane’s alternative in low-profile matches. He has scored in each of his last four appearances for club and country. The run began in Senegal’s 2-0 win over Peru during the international break.

Jackson then played full 90 minutes in three successive Bundesliga games, having scored in each. Most recently, he helped spark Bayern’s second-half comeback against Mainz with a sublime volley.

The former Chelsea striker has recorded 10 goals and four assists in 29 competitive appearances this term. The match against Heidenheim are the perfect opponent for him to add to his tally.

Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim Bet 3: Nicolas Jackson to score anytime, at odds of 1.61 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bayern Munich 4-0 Heidenheim

Bayern Munich 4-0 Heidenheim Goalscorers prediction: Bayern Munich: Lennart Karl, Luis Diaz, Nicolas Jackson, Aleksandr Pavlovic

Separated by 60 points, champions Bayern Munich host bottom-placed Heidenheim just weeks after lifting their 35th Bundesliga title. The clash matters little to Die Roten, but the visitors are desperate for survival.

Just days after the Champions League semi-final first-leg in Paris, Bayern return home. With the return leg at the Allianz Arena, they will use this game to build on their strong form.

Mia San Mia last suffered a Bundesliga defeat in late January, following a 2-1 loss to Augsburg in the Bavarian derby. Since then, they are undefeated in 12 consecutive league outings, drawing twice in the process.

Heidenheim’s ambitions of extending their top-flight stay have reignited in recent weeks. Both their victories in their last 18 games arrived this month, and they have now lost just once in their last five league fixtures.

Most recently, they defeated fellow relegation candidates St. Pauli 2-0. With three games remaining, they sit nine points from safety, so every point counts.

Defeating Bayern in Munich is a particularly difficult challenge. Die Roten have lost just one home league game in their last 15 matches, drawing another. Heidenheim are clear underdogs, and even a weakened Bayern team should secure a victory here.

Probable lineups for Bayern Munich vs Heidenheim

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Urbig, Tah, Kim, Davies, Stanisic, Goretzka, Kimmich, Laimer, Musiala, Diaz, Jackson

Heidenheim expected lineup: Ramaj, Busch, Mainka, Fohrenbach, Behrens, Schoppner, Dorsch, Beck, Dinkci, Pieringer, Zivzivadze