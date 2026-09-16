Barcelona vs Racing Santander predictions: New boys set for defeat

Barcelona haven’t tasted defeat against Racing in 18 meetings. Six of their last 8 meetings have featured 3+ goals, so we expect a fun 90 minutes.

Best bets for Barcelona vs Racing Santander

Both teams to score (yes) at odds of -125 with BET99

Anthony Gordon to assist at odds of +162 with BET99

12+ match shots on target at odds of -120 with BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Racing can find the net against Barcelona

Racing have scored in four of their five games since returning to the top flight. Rayo Vallecano managed two goals at the Camp Nou last month. Levante then scored twice against Barcelona on Sunday.

Flick's side have conceded in three of their last four matches. Feyenoord also managed to score in their first Champions League league-phase game of 2026/27.

Racing aren’t a side that sits deep and defends for 90 minutes. The main concern is the head-to-head record. Barcelona have kept Racing scoreless in their last six meetings. However, their attacking approach makes this 55.6% implied probability one of the best-value bets from our Barcelona vs Racing Santander predictions.

Yassir Zabiri has five La Liga goals to his name for Racing and looks set to start as the visitors’ main goal threat on Wednesday.

Barcelona vs Racing Santander Bet 1: Both teams to score (yes) at odds of -125 with BET99

Gordon offers value in the assist market

Anthony Gordon still leads Barcelona for assists with four in five league games. He started again in Sunday's 4-2 win at Levante. Flick has him settled on the left of the front three.

Since joining from Newcastle, Gordon has been creating chances for Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, who have six league goals each.

Barcelona have scored 21 league goals in five games. Racing have conceded in four of their five matches this season. The main concern is rotation, with Adeyemi and Olmo both pushing for starts. Backing him to create another midweek goal at a 38.2% implied probability seems short based on his productive start to life in Catalonia.

Barcelona vs Racing Santander Bet 2: Anthony Gordon to assist at odds of +162 with BET99

Backing another high-volume game

Barcelona are averaging 8.4 shots on target per 90 minutes. Racing add another four per game. Together, that puts the teams slightly above the 12-shot line before kick-off.

The Racing goalkeeper is also averaging 4.6 saves per 90 minutes. That number suggests their defence is allowing plenty of attempts.

Raphinha alone has eight goals in six appearances. Lamine Yamal and Fermín López add further attacking threat from wide areas. Racing are likely to spend long spells chasing the game. That should create plenty of goalmouth action.

Barcelona vs Racing Santander Bet 3: 12+ match shots on target at odds of -120 with BET99

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Racing Santander

Barcelona 3-1 Racing Santander Goalscorers prediction: Barcelona: Raphinha, Lopez, Yamal - Racing Santander: Zabiri

Barcelona host Racing Santander at the Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday. The hosts have won all five of their 2026/27 La Liga games so far, while newly promoted Racing sit 10th after an encouraging start.

Hansi Flick's side lead the table on 15 points. They have scored 21 league goals and beat Levante 4-2 on Sunday. They also brushed aside Dutch giants Feyenoord 5-1 in the Champions League last week.

Raphinha has eight goals and three assists in six appearances. Frenkie de Jong and Roony are both out with knee injuries. Gerard Martín could be rested after taking a cut to the face at Levante.

Racing sit 10th with seven points on their return to the top flight. José López's side have won two, drawn one and lost two of five.

They beat Elche 3-2 at home and drew 2-2 with Villarreal. They lost 3-2 at Rayo Vallecano earlier this month. Yassir Zabiri and Íñigo Vicente carry their main goal threats.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs Racing Santander

Barcelona expected lineup: Joan García, Eric García, Cubarsí, Christensen, Espart, Rodri, Fermín López, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon

Racing Santander expected lineup: Agirrezabala, Mantilla, Pablo Ramón, Belocian, Salinas, Prati, Iván Martín, Pablo García, Canales, Íñigo Vicente, Zabiri