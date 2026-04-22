Barcelona vs Celta Vigo predictions: Catalans to claim comfortable win

Our betting expert expects Barcelona to dominate this game, with Lamine Yamal creating a goal in a convincing victory.

Best bets for Barcelona vs Celta Vigo

Barcelona -2 Handicap at odds of 2.40 with bet365

Lamine Yamal to assist 1+ goals at odds of 2.90 with bet365

Barcelona to win & Under 4.5 goals at odds of 1.95 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Check out the bet365 bonus code to get sports bonuses upon registration.

Claim the Sports Interaction welcome bonus.

Learn more about the best Canadian sportsbooks to start your betting journey

More misery for Celta at Camp Nou

Celta Vigo have been excellent on their travels this season, losing only two away La Liga matches. However, they have played only one home game against one of the top four teams. Their woeful current form also points to serious problems in the Galician club’s camp currently.

They head into this match having conceded nine goals across their last three fixtures, while scoring just once. Those encounters were against the side currently seventh in the Bundesliga, and the worst team in La Liga.

Barcelona should be in good shape as they’ve had a week to rest after an entertaining Champions League clash in Madrid. With no more European distractions, they’re unlikely to throw away a commanding lead in the Spanish title race.

Barca have been the outstanding team in this division. They average 2.71 goals and 2.52 xG per 90 minutes. With their opponents in such poor form, the hosts are capable of winning this game by several goals.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Bet 1: Barcelona -2 Handicap at odds of 2.40 with bet365

Yamal to be the creative force

Red cards in each leg played a crucial role in Barcelona’s European exit. They certainly had the best player across the two matches against Atletico Madrid. Yamal excelled in each game and has been in fine form since the international break.

The teenager has registered two goals and two assists in his last two appearances. He recorded four key passes in the second leg against Atleti, twice as many as any other player. That followed an impressive derby display against Espanyol, where he set up Ferran Torres to score twice.

Across league and Champions League football this term, the Spain international has created 15 goals in 37 appearances. He is two clear of Getafe’s Luis Milla as La Liga’s assist leader.

With an implied probability of 34.5%, Yamal offers to register one or more assists in this game.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Bet 2: Lamine Yamal to assist 1+ goals at odds of 2.90 with bet365

Barca to come closer to the title

Barcelona also travel to Getafe on Saturday. Therefore, Hansi Flick will consider changing his lineup if his team manage to build up a lead of three goals. They may be content with keeping the ball and protecting their defence in that situation.

For all the talk of Barca’s vulnerabilities, they have the best home defensive record in La Liga. The Catalan giants have only let in 0.56 goals per 90 minutes in front of their own fans. They’ve conceded just three times after the interval at home all season in the Spanish top flight.

That has contributed to 75% of Barcelona’s home league fixtures ending with four or fewer goals. Meanwhile, the same applies to 87% of Celta Vigo’s away matches.

The Galicians are struggling in attack right now, with top scorer Borja Iglesias out of form. The experienced striker has gone eight matches without finding the net for club and country. No other players have stepped up to fill that void consistently.

Overall, backing Barcelona to win and under 4.5 goals is at value with an implied probability of 51.3%.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Bet 3: Barcelona to win & Under 4.5 goals at odds of 1.95 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Barcelona 3-0 Celta Vigo

Goalscorers prediction - Barcelona: Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal

Both clubs head into this game following European quarter-final exits last week. Barcelona won their second leg 2-1 against Atletico Madrid, but it wasn’t enough to stay in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Celta Vigo were knocked out of the Europa League after a 6-1 aggregate defeat to Freiburg.

Barca have seven games left to secure back-to-back league titles. A seven-match winning streak in La Liga has seen them move clear of Real Madrid.

Celta Vigo will be focused on securing European qualification again. However, they’ve only secured four points from their last five games. They were stunned 3-0 at home by bottom club Real Oviedo in their last match in the Spanish top flight.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs Celta Vigo

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Cancelo, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Kounde, De Jong, Pedri, Rashford, Olmo, Yamal, Ferran

Celta Vigo expected lineup: Radu, Alonso, Lago, Nunez, Carreira, Vecino, Moriba, Rueda, Swedberg, Lopez, Jutgla