Angers vs PSG Predictions: Routine away Parisian win

Our betting expert expects Angers’ home advantage to have little significance, as a resurgent PSG aim to consolidate their four-point lead at the top.

Best bets for Angers vs PSG

PSG to win & Both teams to score – No, at odds of 2.10 on bet365

Ousmane Dembele to score or assist anytime, at odds of 1.40 on bet365

Correct first-half score: 2-0 for PSG, at odds of 5.50 on bet365

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Parisians to run riot at the Raymond Kopa

PSG bounced back in style after their loss to Lyon, dismantling Nantes with a three-goal display at the Parc des Princes. They were superior in attack and solid in defence. Their expected goals (xG) tally of 2.17 crushed Nantes’ 0.82.

The win moved PSG four points clear of Lens, who missed their chance at the top of the table. The title is now firmly in the champions’ hands.

Apart from the defeat to Lyon and a 3-1 win over Toulouse, PSG have registered five clean sheets in their last seven competitive matches. They share the most clean sheets this season (14) with Lyon.

Angers have been lacklustre in attack, scoring only three times in their last five games. They have found the net in back-to-back outings. However, PSG are a level above their hosts. Therefore, there is value in backing a clean-sheet win for the Parisians.

Angers vs PSG Prediction 1: PSG to win & Both teams to score – No, at odds of 2.10 on bet365

Dembele to lead the line

Kvaratskhelia stole the spotlight against Nantes, winning the man-of-the-match award. Dembele operated in the shadows, returning to the starting eleven after being sidelined against Lyon.

Some would call it a well-earned rest, given how instrumental the Ballon d’Or winner has been for PSG. Since returning to action from his calf injury, Dembele has seven goal contributions in his last 10 club appearances (five goals, two assists).

His recent brace against Toulouse secured a 3-1 victory. He then struck another match-winning brace at Anfield against Liverpool. His return to the eleven against Nantes showed the quality he brings to the frontline.

Dembele has 16 goals and nine assists in 34 appearances across all competitions this campaign. He was substituted on the hour mark against Nantes and is likely to start again at Angers. Expect him to make a real difference.

Angers vs PSG Prediction 2: Ousmane Dembele to score or assist anytime, at odds of 1.40 on bet365

PSG's fast start to decide outcome

Luis Enrique faced criticism for his rotation choices in the high-profile clash against Lyon. PSG suffered a major title blow as Endrick and Afonso Moreira’s early goals sealed the win. Goncalo Ramos missed a penalty before the break – a turning point.

PSG were clinical in the 3-0 thrashing of Nantes. Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue gave them a first-half lead. They have what it takes to score against a side that concedes early.

PSG have won all 16 league games this term when leading at half-time. They remain undefeated in 24 of their 29 Ligue 1 fixtures before the interval.

Meanwhile, Angers have lost 12 of their 30 matches at the break, winning only seven. The hosts will feel the heat from the first whistle. They should eventually fold under pressure. Expect PSG to take a one-goal lead going into the second period.

Angers vs PSG Prediction 3: Correct first-half score – 2-0 for PSG, at odds of 5.50 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Angers 0-4 PSG

Angers 0-4 PSG Goalscorers prediction: PSG: Joao Neves, Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, Senny Mayulu

Angers are in poor form but remain above the relegation zone. Les Scoistes were held to a 1-1 draw in their last game by ten-man Le Havre. That was their fifth successive outing without victory.

The hosts currently sit in 13th position, nine points clear of the Ligue 2 drop with four games left in the season. PSG are undoubtedly their toughest remaining fixture, with matches against Auxerre, Strasbourg, and Brest scheduled.

The European champions bounced back from a shock 2-1 loss to Lyon by beating Nantes. Inspired by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, PSG struck three without reply, marking their seventh win in eight games across all competitions.

Despite emphatic wins over Toulouse, Nice, and Nantes, their Ligue 1 form has been questionable given their quality. They must win this game to maintain their four-point lead over Lens before their most significant meeting in decades.

Angers are clearly the underdogs against Luis Enrique’s resurgent outfit. The Spanish manager will accept nothing less than victory at the Stade Raymond Kopa.

Probable lineups for Angers vs PSG

Angers expected lineup: Koffi, Rao-Lisoa, Louer, Sinate, Lefort, Ekomie, Mouton, Van den Boomen, Belkebla, Sbai, Peter

PSG expected lineup: Safonov, Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho Hernandez, Mayulu, Beraldo, Neves, Barcola, Dembele, Doue