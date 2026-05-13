Alaves vs Barcelona predictions: Champions to struggle in Vitoria

Our betting expert expects Alaves to make a strong start to an open contest that will feature goals after the break.

Best bets for Alaves vs Barcelona

Alaves to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.00 on bet365

First half - Alaves at odds of 3.40 on bet365

Second half - Both teams to score at odds of 2.50 on bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Barca expected to rotate following title victory

Brilliant goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres secured the title for Barcelona on Sunday night. Their title celebrations continued into Monday, which raises questions about how ready they’ll be for this match.

Flick is expected to respond by rotating his starting lineup. That could also leave Barca vulnerable against what will be a highly motivated Alaves side.

The home team have one of the in-form strikers in La Liga at their disposal. Toni Martinez has scored seven goals in his last seven appearances. He has been the focal point of an attack that has improved significantly since the managerial change.

With Sanchez Flores in charge, Alaves are averaging exactly two goals per game. Backing them to score over 1.5 goals in this match seems to offer value.

Alaves vs Barcelona Bet 1: Alaves to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.00 on bet365

Alaves to make a flying start

Following El Clasico and their subsequent title celebrations, Barcelona may take some time to get into their rhythm. They’ve not been particularly convincing in the first half on their travels all season.

Away from home, their first-half goal difference is just +4 in La Liga. 59% of the goals they’ve conceded on the road have come before the interval. They’ve been trailing at the break in five of their away games, and leading on just seven occasions.

Alaves tend to start well in front of their own fans. They’ve been behind at half-time on only two occasions all season at home in La Liga. Just 26% of the goals they’ve conceded at Mendizorrotza have come in the first half.

Given those trends, backing Alaves in the first-half market seems like the smart move.

Alaves vs Barcelona Bet 2: First half - Alaves at odds of 3.40 on bet365

Open second half to feature goals

All nine Alaves fixtures under Sanchez Flores have seen both teams score. He has implemented an aggressive attacking approach, which has delivered inconsistent overall results.

Despite the difficulty of this fixture, the experienced coach will sense an opportunity to catch the champions cold. That should ensure they continue to search for goals after the break.

Sanchez Flores’ reign has so far been defined by late action. With the 61-year-old managing the team, there have been six goals scored in the 90th minute or later in Alaves matches. Six of his nine fixtures saw both teams get on the scoresheet after the break.

There’s a chance that Barcelona will only introduce the likes of Pedri and Fermin Lopez in the second half. That may also lead to the visitors offering a greater attacking threat after the interval. Backing both teams to score in the second half offers value with an implied probability of 42.1%.

Alaves vs Barcelona Bet 3: Second half - Both teams to score at odds of 2.50 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Alaves 2-2 Barcelona

Goalscorers prediction - Alaves: Toni Martinez x2 - Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski, Marcus Rashford

Alaves are one of many teams involved in the relegation battle in La Liga, with three games remaining. They are in the bottom three, following a 1-1 draw away to fellow strugglers Elche at the weekend.

Quique Sanchez Flores has implemented a more attacking style since his appointment in March. However, he has only won two of his nine matches at the helm.

Barcelona head into this game after a 2-0 victory in El Clasico. That was their 11th straight win in the league, and it was enough to clinch the title. Hansi Flick’s team will be aiming towards a joint-record 100 points, but they need to win all of their remaining fixtures.

Probable lineups for Alaves vs Barcelona

Alaves expected lineup: Sivera, Parada, Tenaglia, Jonny, Rebbach, Suarez, Guridi, Guevara, Perez, Diabate, Martinez

Barcelona expected lineup: Szczesny, Balde, Martin, Araujo, Kounde, Bernal, De Jong, Rashford, Olmo, Bardghji, Lewandowski