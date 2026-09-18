AC Milan vs Lecce predictions: Hosts to end their winless streak

Our betting expert expects AC Milan to bounce back from a few negative results and record a league win over Lecce on Sunday.

Best bets for AC Milan vs Lecce

Match Result & BTTS - AC Milan to win & No at odds of -115 on BET99

Total - Under 2.5 goals at odds of +110 on BET99

AC Milan highest-scoring half - Second Half at odds of +127 on BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Back to winning ways for Milan

Milan are unbeaten in the league so far this season, and this is only their second game at home. They navigated their first one with a 2-0 triumph over Venezia at the end of August. However, Ruben Amorim’s men must overcome a three-game winless streak this weekend.

They’ve drawn twice and lost one of their last three matches, highlighting the urgent need for a win at the San Siro this weekend. The good news is that their visitors have had some indifferent form since the start of the season. Lecce won two and lost two of their four Serie A matches, and being away from home doesn’t help their cause.

AC Milan are also unbeaten across their last 17 head-to-heads with Lecce, having won 12 of those meetings. The visiting side last beat the Rossoneri more than 20 years ago, which is why the hosts are likely to win this one. Additionally, each of the last three clashes saw Milan win without conceding a goal, which is a likely outcome this weekend.

AC Milan vs Lecce Betting Tip 1: 1x2 & BTTS - AC Milan & No at odds of -115 on BET99

Goal count to remain low

Historically, Italian teams base their football on strong defences. They prioritise shutting out their opposition as opposed to employing front-foot tactics throughout the 90 minutes. Amorim is also pragmatic in his approach, which is why three of their last five matches finished under the three-goal line.

Their only home game in Serie A this season produced exactly two goals. That is consistent with last season, when 21 of their 34 matches finished with under three goals. Lecce, meanwhile, have averaged just a goal per away game this season.

Lecce failed to score in their recent away date with Cagliari, while three of their last five matches produced fewer than three goals on the day. Last season’s corresponding fixture finished 1-0 to the hosts, which is why it won’t be a shock if it ends the same on Sunday.

AC Milan vs Lecce Betting Tip 2: Total - Under 2.5 goals at odds of +110 on BET99

Following the second-half trend

Despite only four games played, there’s a clear trend in AC Milan’s goalscoring. They tend to grow into matches rather than make an immediate impact. Amorim’s men are yet to score a first-half goal this season in Serie A.

All seven of their league goals arrived in the second half. Additionally, 86% of their goals were scored between the hour mark and the 75th minute. Meanwhile, Lecce haven’t conceded a goal in the second half away from home as yet.

However, the hosts are likely to continue their trend of coming on strong in the second stanza, especially in front of their home crowd. As a result, it’s worth backing the Rossoneri to score more goals after the restart than in the first 45 minutes.

AC Milan vs Lecce Betting Tip 3: AC Milan highest-scoring half - Second Half at odds of +127 on BET99

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: AC Milan 1-0 Lecce

AC Milan 1-0 Lecce Goalscorers prediction: AC Milan: Goncalo Ramos

After a positive start to their Serie A campaign, the last few outings haven’t gone according to plan for AC Milan. The Rossoneri prepare for this match-up after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Benfica in their opening Europa League match during the week. That wasn’t the ideal start, but the Italian giants will be happier to report for domestic duty this weekend.

They’ve been unbeaten in the league so far, recording two incredible draws to Lazio and Juventus in recent weeks. They showed great character and resilience in the 2-2 stalemate with Lazio, as they were losing 2-0 after 39 minutes. Yet, they bounced back to secure a point, and they’ll be happy to return home after playing three of their first four games on the road.

Lecce’s season has kicked off in far better fashion than last term. The Giallorossi are already five points better off than they were last season after four matches. The visitors finished Serie A just four points above the relegation zone last season, so they must be content with the start they’ve had.

After suffering successive relegations with Venezia and Frosinone, Eusebio Di Francesco managed to keep Lecce in Serie A last season. As a result, he earned a contract extension, and it seems to be going well so far. The visitors will likely head to Milan brimming with confidence after their 3-2 win over Monza last week and a full week’s rest.

Probable lineups for AC Milan vs Lecce

AC Milan expected lineup: Maignan, Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic, Chukwueze, Modric, Rabiot, Estupinan, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Ramos

Lecce expected lineup: Falcone, Veiga, Siebert, Gabriel, Gallo, Coulibaly, Ilic, Maleh, Ndri, Monteiro, Stulic