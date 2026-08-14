TL;DR - Roobet Promo Code Roobet Promo Code - GOALCA- Verified: August 2026

The Roobet promo code is for new players, looking to enter thier $25,000 Premier League frenzy competiton, with prizes available.

Available in: All of Canada, except Ontario and Alberta

This offer is for players 19+ only, residing in an eligible province. Full T&C's Apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Roobet Promo Code

New customers creating a profile on Roobet can benefit from using our promo code GOALCA.

Users can redeem the Roobet sign up bonus, allowing them to enter their $20,000 Premier League Frenzy competition.

Roobet Promo Code Offer Offer Details Roobet Promo Code $20,000 Premier League Frenzy Place a bet of at least $10 with odds of 1.20+ on any Premier League match. Earn points based on the profit from each successful bet. GOALCA

What is the Roobet Promo Code?

You can access Roobet’s welcome offer using our GOALCA promo code. New users can then simply unlock the benefits of the Roobet welcome offer, after completing the registration process.

This gives players access to a strong lineup of sports betting offers, including their headline $20,000 Premier League bonus.

How to Sign Up Using the Promo Code

Claiming the Roobet promo code GOALCA is a simple process. Just follow the step-by-step guide below to make sure you get your bonus.

Go to Roobet - Visit the official Roobet sports betting site and select the Register button to start the registration process. Sign Up - Create a new username and password for your account and enter your email address. Enter Promo Code - Select the optional Referral Code box and enter the Roobet promo code GOALCA. Create Account - Select Play Now to complete the account creation process. Deposit Funds - Go to the cashier page, select your preferred payment method, and make your first deposit Start Betting - Place your first bet of $10 or more on any Premier League betting market with 1.2 (-500) odds or greater to take part in the $20,000 Premier League Frenzy promo. Verify Identity - Go to your account page and select your verification level. Follow the steps to upload a copy of your passport, driving licence, or other government-issued identification document to verify your account.

Roobet Football Frenzy Offer Details

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All users are eligible for the Premier League Frenzy Roobet promotion.

Simply place a bet of at least $10 with odds of 1.20+ on any Premier League match. Players then earn points based on the profit from each successful bet. A $20 net win adds 20 points to your leaderboard score, for example.

Roobet Sign Up Offer Terms & Conditions

Place any Bet on the Roobet Sportsbook and receive points for winning bets based on your multiplier. The Users with the most points will receive a share of the 20k Prizepool. For Example: If you place a $20 Bet with a 2.5 Odds you will receive, 30 points for the Bet if you win.

The 30 Users with the most points will receive a share of the weekly Prize pool.

The current 30 highest-scoring users will be displayed on the leaderboard. The potential payout for each position will be displayed on the leaderboard.

The payout will be processed within 24 hours of each week concluding. The leaderboard will be updated every 1 hour. Roobet provides no warranty for it being accurate at all times.

Promotions for Existing Users

The $20,000 Premier League Frenzy Roobet bonus code is just one type of bonus available at Roobet. Once you sign up, make sure to check out the promotions page regularly. The sportsbook regularly has ongoing promotions for and rewards for existing players through its VIP program.

Premier League Opening Weekend Multis

If you’re a fan of parlays, you can take advantage of Roobet’s Bet Builder tool to wager on Premier League opening weekend games. These bets are eligible for the $20,000 Premier League Frenzy Roobet bonus. Many also have boosted odds for even bigger potential payouts.

Premier League Opening Weekend Singles

Looking for something a bit safer than Premier League parlays? Don’t worry, Roobet also offers single bets for every Premier League game, including all 10 opening weekend matches. There are hundreds of bets available per game, including player props, both teams to score, and three-way moneyline bets.

Top Goalscorer

The Premier League Golden Boot award is one of the most coveted prizes in soccer and you can bet on it with Roobet. This wager is available year-round, but you’ll find the best value early on in the season before markets start to take shape.

Sports Betting with Roobet

Bonuses are just one element of betting with Roobet. Here are some other elements to consider before you create your account, including the available leagues, live streaming options, mobile betting, and security.

+ Available Leagues Roobet has almost 70 unique betting markets available, making it one of the most comprehensive sportsbooks in Canada. These markets include all the Big Four North American leagues (NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB), soccer, horse racing, and dozens of esports competitions, like CS2. You can even bet on novelty markets, like politics and awards shows. + Live Betting and Streaming Roobet has live betting for all its markets, including live NHL and NBA betting. You can find available live bets under the In-Play tab on the Roobet sportsbook page. Live betting menus are fairly basic, but the Experts Tip feature is a good way to get up to speed on a game if you haven’t been closely paying attention to the stats. Select sports are also available to live stream. Just look for the red play icon and you’ll know that an event is available to stream. Event availability varies by location. Esports make up most of Roobet live steam events. You do not need to have funds in your account to live stream. Live betting and live streams are available on desktop and mobile. + Mobile App There is no Roobet mobile app. However, the Roobet site is very simple, which makes it ideal for mobile use. The interface is clean and all the features available on the desktop site are also available on mobile, such as the 24/7 live chat tool and Roobet promo code redemption menus. + Security Roobet is licensed by the Curaçao Gaming Authority (License No. OGL/2024/687/0427). This isn’t as reputable as iGaming Ontario or other Canadian regulators, but it is a legit agency and one of the top in North America. Beyond the licence, Roobet also uses industry-leading TLS encryption protocols to keep your information safe. You can also opt-in to additional security features to safeguard your account, such as two-factor authentication.

Payment Methods

Roobet Deposit Methods

Deposit Method Min Deposit Processing Time Bitcoin $10 Instant Tether $10 Instant Ethereum $10 Instant USDC $10 Instant Solana $10 Instant Binance $10 Instant Ripple $10 Instant TRON $10 Instant Litecoin $10 Instant Sui $10 Instant DOGE $10 Instant Bank Transfer $10 Up to 24 hours Visa $10 Instant Mastercard $10 Instant Skrill $10 Instant AstroPay $10 Instant Interac $10 Instant Pix $10 Instant WebPay $10 Instant

Roobet Withdrawal Methods

Withdrawal Method Min Withdrawal Processing Time Bitcoin $10 0-24 hours Tether $10 0-24 hours Ethereum $10 0-24 hours USDC $10 0-24 hours Solana $10 0-24 hours Binance $10 0-24 hours Ripple $10 0-24 hours TRON $10 0-24 hours Litecoin $10 0-24 hours Sui $10 0-24 hours DOGE $10 0-24 hours Bank Transfer $10 3-7 banking days Visa $10 1-5 banking days MasterCard $10 1-5 banking days Interac $10 1-5 banking days

Roobet Customer Service

Roobet customer support is available via 24/7 live chat and by email at support@roobet.com. The sportsbook also has a dedicated help centre full of FAQ articles and guides to everything you could need to know about how to place bets, make deposits, and more.

Phone Number None Email Address support@roobet.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

Of the two main options, the 24/7 live chat is definitely the most helpful, but it’s also a bit tedious. For one, you must be logged into your account to use it, so you must reach out by email if you have problems accessing your account. Also, the sportsbook uses an automated chatbot that you must deal with before you can speak to a real human. That said, human representatives are reliable and it usually only takes a few minutes to connect with one.

Responsible Gaming with Roobet

Roobet has multiple responsible gambling tools available to all players. The main tools consist of wager, loss, and deposit limits and timeout periods. You can set daily, weekly, and monthly limits, while timeout periods range from 24 hours to permanent self exclusion. You can also permanently delete your account if you have no active wagers or funds in your account.

All of these responsible gambling resources are easy to access through your main account page. However, some processes take multiple steps and could be streamlined to protect player safety. For example, long-term self exclusion requires a 24-hour cool-off period before the period starts. You must confirm your voluntary self exclusion after the cool-off period, which is an extra step compared to other sportsbooks.

Goal.com Expert Opinion - Cody Aceveda Roobet is a solid sportsbook that esports bettors and fans of niche sports will enjoy. That said, I’ve reviewed dozens of Canadian betting sites and I don’t think Roobet is a truly top tier sportsbook. Let’s take a closer look at the pros and cons. To start, Roobet has over 60+ betting markets. I’ve rarely seen a sportsbook with so many options. If you like CS2, cricket, or other non-traditional sporting events, Roobet is worth your time. It also stands out for its live betting options and its clean mobile site, which bonus greatly enhanced by betting experience. With all this being said, the lack of a traditional Roobet welcome bonus really holds the sportsbook back. Instead of giving you a traditional bonus, with guaranteed free bets or bet insurance opportunities, the Roobet promo code allows you to take part in a $20,000 Premier League Frenzy prize pool. These kinds of bonuses are good options to have available as ongoing promos, but it’s a little lacklustre as a welcome bonus. Overall, I would recommend Roobet to crypto users and fans of esports who are okay with a more stripped back, casual betting experience. If that sounds like you, use our Roobet promo code GOALCA to take part in the $20,000 Premier League Frenzy promotion when you sign up.

Summary

Roobet is an ideal sportsbook for Canaian bettors who use cryptocurrency, esports fans, and soccer bettors. If you want to try it out for yourself, you can use the Roobet promo code GOALCA and sign up now.

The Roobet registration process is easy. If you follow these five steps, it should only take you a few minutes.

Go to the Roobet sportsbook website and select Register Enter your email and create a username and password Enter the Roobet promo code GOALCA and create your account Deposit funds Place a $10+ bet on any Premier League market with 1.2 (-500) odds or greater to take part in the $20,000 Premier League Frenzy promo

FAQs about Roobet Promo Code

Here are the most frequently asked questions about the Roobet promo code.