Goals for nothing: Bet builder value in Serie A and La Liga dead rubbers

European seasons are winding down and most battles are decided. Still, value remains in these four dead rubbers.

Serie A & La Liga – Over 2.5 total goals market Odds Bologna vs Inter Milan 1.83 Napoli vs Udinese 1.55 Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid 1.42 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao 1.50

Total odds 6.30

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The lay of the land: Goals still hold value

In Serie A, Inter Milan have wrapped their 21st Scudetto. Napoli have secured Champions League football. Pisa and Verona have already dropped to Serie B. Only the final relegation spot between Cremonese and Lecce remains undecided.

Only five matches on the final matchday carry real weight. The pressure has lifted for many teams. When pressure lifts, defences tend to loosen.

La Liga tells a similar story. Only Real Oviedo have been relegated after 37 weeks in what has been arguably the closest relegation battle in history. Nine points still separate Getafe in seventh position from Mallorca in 19th.

However, the final matchday is more about pride than prizes. Villarreal and Atletico Madrid are level on 69 points, but third place offers no tangible reward. Athletic Bilbao are stuck in mid‑table. Real Madrid are waiting for Jose Mourinho to return.

The stakes are low. The goals, however, historically flow. For example, in the 2024/25 Serie A final matchday, three dead rubbers crossed 4.5 total goals. In 2023/24 La Liga, two matches went over 6.5 total goals and three over 2.5.

This season, there are four matches across the two leagues where the over 2.5 market offers genuine value.

Renato Dall’Ara goal rush

Inter have already sealed a domestic double. A 21st Scudetto is in the bag, along with the Coppa Italia. Christian Chivu’s side have nothing left to prove. The Nerazzurri have the league's most potent attack. They have scored 86 goals this season, the highest tally this term. Additionally, they average 3.2 goals per game. Three of their last five league matches have produced at least three goals.

Bologna return to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara with a point to prove. They missed out on Europe but can finish level on 58 points with Atalanta. The Rossoblu scored three against Napoli recently, winning 3-2, which proves they can trouble top defences.

Away from home, Inter have the best record in the division. They have scored 36 of their 86 goals on the road. In contrast, Bologna have been poor at home, winning only six of 18 matches at Dall’Ara. Poor defences tend to invite goals. Expect the champions to attack freely, as they did on the final day of their Scudetto-winning 2023/24 season in a 2-2 draw at Verona. Bologna should also respond.

Entertainment at the Maradona

Napoli returned to winning ways with a 3-0 thrashing of relegated Pisa last time out. They have won only two of their last five games, but on both occasions, they scored at least three. The Partenopei are the joint fourth‑highest scorers in Serie A with 57 goals, with their matches averaging 2.5 goals per game.

At the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, 12 of Napoli’s 18 home games have gone over 2.5 goals. That’s the joint-highest tally in the division alongside Torino and Inter. Napoli have failed to score at home only once in their last ten competitive outings.

This match is expected to be Antonio Conte’s last as Napoli manager. After two seasons in charge and last year’s Scudetto success, Conte will be eager to finish on a high note, as he did with Juventus and Inter. Juve beat Cagliari 3-0 on the final day in 2013/14, while Inter thrashed Udinese 5-1 in 2020/21.

Meanwhile, Udinese arrive in excellent away form, unbeaten in five straight road trips. It is one of their best runs in recent memory. The Friulani had scored seven goals in a three‑match unbeaten run before losing narrowly to Cremonese. Their respective forms point to only one outcome.

Battle for La Liga’s third

Villarreal and Atletico Madrid are level on 69 points in Spain. The Yellow Submarines have been exceptional in the second half of the season, overtaking Atletico in the race for third. Both teams have identical records: 21 wins, six draws and ten defeats.

Yet, Villarreal are the better scorers, with 67 goals, six more than Atleti. However, the hosts have pushed way above their xG (expected goals) value of 56.6. That is 10.4 goals above expectation, the highest in the division.

Meanwhile, Atletico have the better defence, having conceded 39, six fewer than their hosts. Additionally, 21 of Villarreal's 37 games have gone over 2.5, while 18 of Atletico's have done the same. Three of their last five meetings in La Liga have also cleared the mark.

Marcelino's men lost their scoring touch in the 2-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano. Still, they have a knack for bouncing back. The Colchoneros have little to play for beyond pride. The Estadio de la Ceramica is ready to witness a flurry of goals, given both sides average nearly three goals per game.

Can Los Blancos impress in Bernabeu finale?

Real Madrid play their final home game of the season before Jose Mourinho’s expected return. Los Blancos have won back‑to‑back games without conceding. They are the league's second‑highest scorers, with 73 goals. However, their campaign has been extremely disappointing. Kylian Mbappe is now back in the starting lineup and expected to line up alongside Vinicius Junior. The Bernabeu expects entertainment, even if the result means little.

On the other hand, Athletic Bilbao are in poor form, having lost five of their last six away league trips. They have scored at least two goals in each of their last three away games. Their 4-2 win over Deportivo Alaves in early May is their only victory in five matches. They have a higher finish at stake, even if survival is already confirmed.

Real Madrid have played each of their last five season finales at the Santiago Bernabeu. Only one of those games has gone over 2.5 goals — a 2-1 win over Villarreal on 22 May 2021, which Los Blancos won. The Bernabeu will not settle for a quiet send‑off this time.