Interwetten Promo Code August 2026

How to Claim the Interwetten Bonus

Interwetten has a basic deposit match bonus, which makes it super easy to claim. You can make sure that you don’t miss out by following our step-by-step guide below.

Create Account: Visit the Interwetten website and select Register. Fill out the registration form to create your account. No Interwetten bonus code needed. Verify Identity: If prompted, follow the guide presented to verify your identity. You will need to upload a photo of your official government ID (e.g., driver’s licence or passport). Typically, this step is required when you make a withdrawal. Deposit Funds: Open your account wallet, select deposit, and choose your preferred banking method. Follow the steps to set up your payment method, enter your deposit amount, and confirm the transaction. Claim Bonus: Your bonus will be awarded as soon as your deposit is processed, which is usually instantly. Start Betting: Before you can withdraw your winnings from your bonus, you need to satisfy the wagering requirement. To do this, you need to bet 5x your bonus amount (plus 1x your initial deposit amount).

Bonus Terms and Conditions

Before you claim your welcome bonus, here the Interwetten sign-up offer terms and conditions that you need to know about:

Minimum Deposit: C$20

Wagering Requirements: 5x (+ 1x the initial deposit)

Minimum Odds: 1.7 (-143)

Wagering Period: 30 days

All things being said, the Interwetten bonus terms are very fair compared to other sports betting sites in Canada. The only thing worth noting is that the bonus can be applied across multiple deposits (i.e., it’s not just a first-deposit bonus). Additionally, the wagering requirements are very important, so don’t ignore them. If you try to cash out your initial qualifying deposit before satisfying the 5x wagering requirements, you will forfeit your bonus.

Bonuses for Existing Users

The Interwetten welcome bonus is not the only way you can earn free bets. Let’s take a look at some of the sportsbook’s ongoing promotions that you can take advantage of once you sign up.

Football Combi-cashback

The Football Combi-cashback offer allows you to get back up to 30% of your stake when you place a soccer parlay with at least three selections. If you opt in to this sport bonus and lose your parlay, you will get 30% back up to €50 (CAD equivalent).

Loyalty Bonus

Once you start betting with Interwetten, you can opt in to the sportsbook’s loyalty scheme and claim up to €100 (CAD equivalent) when you top up your account. The bonus is a 25% deposit match offer that pays out your bonus as five separate free bets for you to use on any real money sports betting market (1.7/-143 minimum odds restriction).

Welcome Bonus Comparison

Interwetten is a European brand without much of a reputation here in Canada. With that in mind, let’s see how its bonus stacks up to a Canadian sportsbook like BET99.

The BET99 welcome bonus is a C$800 First Bet Encore. In other words, it’s a first bet bonus that only rewards you if you lose your first bet (up to C$800). The Interwetten deposit match offer, on the other hand, has a smaller maximum value but offers guaranteed funds. For new bettors, we recommend the guarantee over first bet offers, so Interwetten gets the nod here.

In terms of wagering requirements, BET99 wins out. The sportsbook has a simple 1x wagering requirement compared to Interwetten’s 5x requirement. This can make a big difference if you claim a big bonus, but it shouldn’t be a dealbreaker. 5x is well within the average in Canada.

The final factor is how simple it is to claim. Interwetten easily wins this. The sportsbook will match your first few deposits until you reach the C$300. You don’t even need an Interwetten bonus code. BET99 requires you to lose your first two bets in order to claim your bonus. If you win, you don’t get anything.

Overall, both offers have strengths and weaknesses, so choose the offer that’s best for you once you consider the pros and cons of each.

Info Interwetten BET99 Bonus Amount 100% Deposit Match up to C$300 C$800 First Bet Encore Wagering Requirements 5x (+ 1x times the initial deposit) 1x Time limit 30 days 14 days

Sports Betting with Interwetten

Now that we’ve broken down the Interwetten bonus, let’s take a look at what else the sportsbook has to offer.

+

Available Leagues

Interwetten has over 40 unique sports betting markets, which makes it one of the most comprehensive sportsbooks in Canada. The NHL, NBA, and other popular North American leagues are included in this huge offering. That said, the sportsbook tends to have less unique props for North American sports than European markets, like the English Premier League.

+

Live Betting and Streaming

Interwetten has some of the widest in-play soccer betting markets and fastest live odds. However, it doesn’t have live streaming, which puts it behind some of its competitors, like bet365 and ToonieBet.

+

Mobile App

There is no Interwetten app in Canada. However, the Interwetten sportsbook site is available on mobile as a more user-friendly version of the desktop site. Interwetten’s overall old-school design limits it here compared to the best sports betting apps in Canada. That said, the Interwetten mobile site is reliable and fast, especially for live betting.

+

Security

Interwetten is a legit sportsbook with over 30 years of history behind it. The sportsbook is secured using industry-leading TLS encryption protocols as well as protected payments and other security features.

Payment Methods

Interwetten accepts over a dozen banking options for deposits and withdrawals. This is more than the Canadian average, so you’re sure to find something that works for you, such as Interac, Visa, or crypto.

Interwetten Deposit Methods

Deposit Method Min. Deposit Processing Time Visa C$20 Instant Mastercard C$20 Instant Interac C$20 Instant MuchBetter C$20 Instant Skrill C$20 Instant Skrill 1-Tap C$20 Instant Neteller C$20 Instant Apple Pay C$20 Instant Crypto Pay C$20 Instant Interwetten Vouchers C$20 Instant Paysafecard C$20 Instant Bank Transfer C$20 Instant VPay C$20 Instant

Interwetten Withdrawal Methods

Withdrawal Method Min. Withdrawal Processing Time Interac C$20 1-3 banking days MuchBetter C$20 1-3 banking days Skrill C$20 1-3 banking days Neteller C$20 1-3 banking days Apple Pay C$20 1-3 banking days Crypto Pay C$20 1-3 banking days Paysafecard C$20 1-3 banking days Bank Transfer C$20 1-3 banking days VPay C$20 1-3 banking days

Interwetten Customer Service

Interwetten customer support is available via email and 24/7 live chat. They also have a phone support option, but it is unfortunately not available in Canada.

Phone Number N/A Email Address service.en@interwetten.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

The live chat is definitely the better option of the two. Email responses usually take around one day, which is fine for some things but obviously not helpful for immediate issues. However, note that the live chat is only available if you are logged into your account, so you won’t be able to use it for login issues.

Responsible Gaming with Interwetten

Interwetten has a comprehensive responsible gaming policy and a wide variety of responsible gambling tools. For example, you can set daily, weekly, and monthly deposit and loss limits. These features are available on your account settings page, which makes them easy to access and use. You will also find a self-test and other resources, as well as options to take a timeout or permanent self exclusion.

Goal.com Expert Opinion - Cody Aceveda After completing this Interwetten review, I think that the Interwetten bonus is a solid offer. However, it’s not one of the best in Canada. I’ll explain my reasons below, but to sum it up, I don’t like the wagering requirements. On its face, a 100% deposit match up to C$300 is a very good bonus. It gives you a 1:1 return for your money and it's also not just just limited to your first deposit, unlike other bonuses. The C$300 maximum value is also worth noting, since it makes the offer good for people of all budgets. With all this being said, the 5x wagering requirement and the 1.7 minimum odds limit keep the Interwetten bonus from being one of the top in Canada. There are some bonuses with 1x or no wagering requirements at all and no minimum odds requirements. Overall though, my criticism is minor. There are a lot of Canadian sportsbook bonuses with worse wagering requirements and shorter wagering periods (Interwetten gives you 30 days). There are only a handful of bonuses truly better than Interwetten’s.

Summary

When you sign up for Interwetten, Interwetten will match 100% of your deposits up to C$300. This is a solid offer from a sportsbook with almost four decades of experience. Just remember the 5x wagering requirements and other terms before you sign up.

If you’re ready to create your Interwetten account, you don’t need to use a bonus code to claim this offer. Just follow these steps:

Go to Interwetten’s website Select Register and create your account Deposit funds Start betting

FAQ