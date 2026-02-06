Super Bowl 2026 Predictions - Seahawks vs Patriots Picks & Odds

In the New England Patriots’ first Super Bowl appearance in the post-Tom Brady era, they face off against the Seattle Seahawks (-4.5), who are on a nine-game winning streak. With the Seahawks expected to win, QB Sam Darnold has a good shot to win the SB MVP award (+115).

Seahawks vs Patriots Predictions - 6:30pm EST - 2/8

Drake Maye 50+ Rushing Yards @ +190

Kenneth Walker III 100+ Rushing + Receiving Yards @ -120

Super Bowl MVP: Sam Darnold @ +115

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Score bonus bets at sign up with our best Super Bowl betting sites.

Find out more with our guide to Super Bowl odds.

Find out about the bet365 bonus code.

Seahawks vs Patriots Odds

Spread: Seahawks -4.5 (-115)

Seahawks -4.5 (-115) Moneyline: Seahawks (-245), Patriots (+195)

Seahawks (-245), Patriots (+195) Total: O/U 45.5 (-110)

Seahawks vs Patriots Picks

Maye Making Plays - Drake Maye 50+ Rushing Yards (+190)

Patriots QB Drake Maye was by far the most effective runner in their 10-7 AFC Championship Game victory over the Denver Broncos. In snowy conditions, Maye showed composure and made some huge plays with his feet en route to 65 rushing yards and a rushing score.

It was a far cry from the Patriots' other two playoff games, in which Maye had five combined turnovers, including three lost fumbles. Even so, Maye has rushed for 65+ yards twice during the Pats’ playoff run, and he may need to scramble against a dominant Seahawks defense.

This season, the Seahawks have allowed just 5.7 yards per opponent pass attempt, and even Rams QB Matthew Stafford was looking to make plays with his feet when passing plays broke down. Look for Maye to keep the Seattle defense on its toes and pick up 50+ rushing yards.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 1: Drake Maye 50+ Rushing Yards @ +190

Walking through the D - Kenneth Walker III 100+ Rushing + Receiving Yards (-120)

During the playoffs, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has as many TDs (four) as the rest of the team combined. Walker stole the show against the 49ers in the Divisional Round, with 116 rushing yards and three TDs, as well as 29 receiving yards.

Given the injury to Zach Charbonnet, Walker III received 19 carries once again in the 31-27 NFC Championship victory over the Rams and picked up 62 rushing yards and 49 receiving yards.

He’s been heavily involved in the passing game recently, meaning he shouldn’t have too many problems picking up 100 rushing + receiving yards today. Walker III has reached the threshold in each of his last three games and in four of his previous five.

So, expect 20-25 touches for Walker between runs and receptions. As long as he averages around five yards per touch in the Super Bowl, he should extend his 100-yard streak to four games.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 2: Kenneth Walker III 100+ Rushing + Receiving Yards @ -120

Darnold's Dream - Super Bowl MVP: Sam Darnold (+115)

Looking back at the last 11 Super Bowl MVPs, eight of them have been quarterbacks on the winning team. The Seahawks are favored by 4.5 points here for a reason: they’ve been the most balanced team in the NFL this season, and QB Sam Darnold has been peaking at the right time.

With 346 passing yards against the Rams last time out and three touchdowns, Darnold was a major reason the Seahawks pulled off the victory. He struggled with turnovers during the regular season, with 14 interceptions, but he’s yet to cough the ball up in the playoffs.

So far, Darnold has posted a 69.8 percent completion percentage in the playoffs with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He has an All-Pro wideout, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is also capable of winning this award, but only two wide receivers in the past 16 years have done so.

If Darnold can put together a steady performance with a couple of passing touchdowns, which he should, the Super Bowl MVP award is his to lose.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 3: Super Bowl MVP: Sam Darnold @ +115

Seahawks vs Patriots Start Time

Start Time: 6:30pm EST

6:30pm EST Location: Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium Address: 4900 Marie P DeBartolo Way, Santa Clara, CA 95054

4900 Marie P DeBartolo Way, Santa Clara, CA 95054 TV & Streaming: NBC, Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, NFL+

For the second time in Super Bowl history, the Seattle Seahawks are meeting the New England Patriots. In SB XLIX, 11 years ago, Pats’ CB Malcolm Butler picked off Russell Wilson in the end zone to seal a 28-24 win. This time around, the Seahawks are primed for revenge.

*The NFL and its teams do not endorse or sponsor this content, and nothing here is affiliated with or approved by the NFL