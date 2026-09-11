BetMGM Alberta Sportsbook Review September {{YEAR}

TL;DR • BetMGM is legal and safe to use in Alberta.

• The BetMGM iOS app is one of the best in Canada.

• BetMGM has wide betting markets for all major sports.

• BetMGM has longer withdrawal times and fewer banking options compared to other top betting sites.

Feature Rating Sports Leagues 4.7/5 Betting Odds 4.9/5 Live Betting 4.7/5 Live Streaming 4.8/5 Mobile App 4.8/5 Payment Methods 4.5/5 Payout Speed 4.3/5 Customer Support 4.6/5 User Experience 4.8/5

About BetMGM

BetMGM is one of the biggest sports betting companies in the world. The company itself was founded in 2018, but its roots go all the way back to 1986. BetMGM has leaned into its Las Vegas history and has positioned itself as a luxury brand, with a sleek black and gold design and MGM Resorts connections.

In Canada, BetMGM has primarily focused on Ontario. It was one of the first sportsbooks in the province and was exclusively available there until the launch of legal sports betting in Alberta. Today, you can bet with BetMGM in Wild Rose Country as well as Ontario

Pros Cons ✅ Sleek betting app ❌ Long withdrawal times ✅ 24/7 live chat ❌ Few payment methods ✅ Wide coverage of major leagues

Is BetMGM legal in Alberta?

Yes, BetMGM is legal in Alberta. It has an official online sportsbook licence from the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) and is regulated by the new Alberta iGaming Corporation (AiGC). BetMGM was actually one of the first Alberta sports betting sites to receive an AGLC iGaming licence, which tells you about its status in the Canadian market overall.

Sports Betting

Now that we’ve covered the basics and the legal landscape, let’s take a closer look at BetMGM Alberta’s sports betting features. We’ll cover the leagues you can bet on, how BetMGM odds compare to the competition, and the sportsbook’s live betting experience.

Leagues and Betting Options

BetMGM Alberta has over 30 unique betting markets available year round. This means Alberta bettors can place bets on all the major sports, local teams, international events, and everything in between. With that in mind, let’s dive into the main four betting markets that BetMGM really excels at.

NBA

As an official sponsor of the NBA, BetMGM has a wide variety of NBA bets. Their markets include standard options, like moneyline bets, and unique player and team props. The sportsbook also has a strong selection of futures bets that you won’t find at many other online sportsbooks in Alberta, such as dual forecast division winners, NBA Cup wagers, and award winners.

NFL

The NFL is the most popular sports league in North America, so it’s no wonder that BetMGM has a huge NFL betting market compared to other betting sites. You really notice the difference when you look at the amount of props. BetMGM has player props for just about every stat and situation you can think of, which makes it a great option for same game parlays all throughout the NFL season.

NHL

BetMGM hockey betting markets consist of all the major bet types (moneyline, puck line, and totals), three-way result bets, overtime and shootout markets, and player/team props. Like with the NBA, BetMGM also has a comprehensive selection of unique futures bets. For instance, you can bet on which state/province will win the Stanley Cup. If you’re confident that the Edmonton Oilers or Calgary Flames will win the title, you can bet on Alberta with BetMGM.

English Premier League

Most North American sportsbooks don’t have as many soccer betting markets as European brands like bet365 and BetVictor. BetMGM is one of the exceptions. It has literally hundreds of bets available per game, including alternative game lines, double-chance bets, corner and foul props, and much, much more. The biggest difference between BetMGM and other Alberta sportsbooks is the number of player props. Most betting sites only offer goalscorer bets. BetMGM has goalscorer bets as well as assists, shots, fouls, cards, and other unique player props.

Betting Odds

BetMGM has some of the most competitive odds in Alberta. It’s one of the sportsbook’s biggest selling points. We also calculated BetMGM’s margins (i.e., the house edge) across all its most popular betting markets for this BetMGM sportsbook Alberta review and found them to be around 4.75% on average. For some markets, like NBA moneyline bets, it was closer to 4.30%. This is very low compared to other sportsbooks. If Canadian bettors want value for their bets, BetMGM is a solid choice.

Live Betting and Streaming

BetMGM Alberta has live betting for every sport and live streaming for select events (e.g., soccer, tennis, and golf). Both these features are easy to use, especially on the app. BetMGM also has stats and real-time graphics along with the live odds to enhance your live betting experience.

Live streaming is available on both the BetMGM online sportsbook site and its mobile app. Event availability varies by region, so some events available to stream elsewhere won’t be available in Alberta. You also must have funds in your account to access the live streaming feature.

Mobile App

The BetMGM app is available to download on iOS and Android devices via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. As you can see from the customer ratings, the BetMGM app is very popular with users. This is because of its simple user interface and mobile-friendly payment options, like Apple Pay. The app also rarely has performance issues or bugs, which has plagued a lot of other Alberta sports betting apps (especially Android apps).

The app’s standout feature is how it incorporates live betting and live streaming and how easy those features are to navigate. That said, getting to the actual markets themselves could be a bit more streamlined.

Device Rating iOS App Store 4.6/5 (12k reviews) Google Play Store 3.8/5 (1.38k reviews)

Payment Methods

BetMGM accepts fewer payment methods than other sportsbooks in Alberta. With that being said, it accepts Interac, Visa/Mastercard, and bank transfer, which are the most popular banking options for Canadian bettors. You can also use options that many sportsbooks don’t support, like PayPal and Apple Pay.

Deposit Methods

While it has fewer options than other sites, BetMGM Alberta deposit methods are very straightforward. All methods are secure and process instantly. The sportsbook also has a $10 minimum deposit limit for all deposit methods, which is in line with the average for Canadian sportsbooks.

Deposit Method Minimum Deposit Interac $10 Visa/Mastercard $10 Apple Pay $10 PayPal $10 Bank Transfer $10

Withdrawal Methods

BetMGM withdrawal methods are more limited than those of other sportsbooks. But again, these methods are the most popular in Canada and should satisfy most bettors. Keep in mind that BetMGM Alberta PayPal withdrawals will only work if you’ve previously used PayPal to deposit.

Deposit Method Minimum Deposit Interac $20 PayPal $20 Bank Transfer $20

Payout Speed

On average, BetMGM Alberta withdrawals take much longer than other sportsbooks. All BetMGM withdrawals take at least two banking days. This means that standard online banking withdrawals can take up to seven banking days and that Interac and PayPal withdrawals can take up to five days. Most other sites process withdrawals in 1-3 banking days.

On the bright side, BetMGM allows you to track withdrawals through your account page and via push/email notifications.

Customer Support

BetMGM’s main customer support tool is its 24/7 live chat feature. This feature is available to all players and is generally reliable and easier to use than other sportsbook’s live chats, which tend to use AI agents instead of real people. BetMGM also offers support by email using the BetMGM Ontario email (support@on.betmgm.ca) as a general Canadian support tool. At time of writing, BetMGM Alberta doesn’t offer phone support, but there is an Ontario phone line, so this may change in the future.

User Experience

Ease of Use

BetMGM’s usability is one of its best features. The sportsbook has a simple sign-up process as well as identity and security verification. You just need to make sure your personal information matches your ID. Then, you can upload your ID card (or other official government identification) and a photo of yourself. Automatic verification takes less than a few minutes.

Once you create your account, BetMGM makes it simple to start betting thanks to its streamlined banking page. This page also allows you to save payment methods for faster withdrawals and deposits in the future. After you’ve funded your account, BetMGM’s clean betslip design and bet history makes keeping track of your wagers easy.

Managing Your Account

BetMGM Alberta allows you to customise your account by changing the odds format, notification settings, and general display. For odds, you can choose from the standard American, decimal, or fractional formats. You can choose to be notified of big games and the status of your bets, among other things, or nothing at all. Both the BetMGM app and website have dark and light modes that you can change, depending on your preference.

Responsible Gambling Options

In terms of responsible gambling practices, BetMGM is one of the best sportsbooks in Canada. It puts limits front and centre as soon as you create your account so that you don’t have to go digging for them. If you choose not to set limits when you sign up, you can find them easily on your account page. The same goes with timeout periods and voluntary self-exclusion. The main limits available are daily, weekly, and monthly deposit, loss, and session limits.

Stand Out Feature: Early Payout

If you’ve ever sweated about whether a bet will go your way, you know how stressful waiting for the final whistle can be. BetMGM gives you the chance to avoid this stress with its early payout feature. This allows you to cash out of a bet before a game is over. In other words, you can cut your losses early if it looks like you’re going to lose everything or you can collect a profit and quit while you’re ahead on a bet.

Early payout is especially helpful for parlays, but you should know that it’s not available for all markets. Typically, it’s only for moneyline bets and match result wagers. You’ll know whether it's available for other markets if you see the gold “Early Payout” banner next to the wager.

Goal.com Expert Opinion - Ruwan Withane There are now over 40 different legal betting sites in Alberta. In my expert opinion, BetMGM is one of the best of them. I rank it right up near the top alongside sportsbooks like bet365, DraftKings, and Sports Interaction. The only thing that those sites do better than BetMGM is withdrawals. BetMGM withdrawals are slower, typically 1-3 days longer on average. With this being said, there are things BetMGM Alberta does well that other sites don’t. BetMGM betting odds, for example, are some of the sharpest I’ve seen. It also has an impressive variety of markets for major sports, especially futures and player prop markets. If you like taking a punt on niche markets, like awards or division winners, BetMGM has you covered. Personally, I like the huge amount of soccer props. Most sportsbooks are limited to the main markets, but BetMGM has almost everything. BetMGM is a sportsbook I would recommend to anyone in Alberta. Just expect to wait a little longer to collect your winnings than you would at other sports betting sites.

Final Verdict

BetMGM is a top-tier Alberta sportsbook with a huge selection of markets, ultra-competitive odds, and a user-friendly betting app. If you’re a new sports bettor looking for a place to get started, BetMGM Alberta is a solid option.

When you’re ready to sign up, just go to the website, select Sign Up, enter your personal information, deposit funds, and start betting. Remember to never gamble more than you’re willing to lose and always gamble responsibly.

BetMGM Alberta Sportsbook FAQs