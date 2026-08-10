bet365 Alberta Sportsbook Review for August 2026

TL;DR • bet365 was one of the first sportsbooks to receive an Alberta gaming license.

• bet365 has some of the biggest soccer betting markets in Canada.

• You can bet with bet365 on iOS and Android mobile devices using the bet365 app.

• Our experts recommend bet365 to new Alberta sports bettors

Feature Rating Sports Leagues 5/5 Betting Odds 4.7/5 Live Betting 4.8/5 Live Streaming 4.5/5 Mobile App 4.9/5 Payment Methods 4.5/5 Payout Speed 4.2/5 Customer Support 4.2/5 User Experience 4.2/5 Overall 4.7/5 Sign up Go to bet365

About bet365

bet365 is one of the biggest sportsbooks in the world, with over 25 years of history in the UK and North America. It was one of the first sportsbooks to secure an Alberta sports betting licence and will likely be one of the most important players once the market matures.

Compared to other Alberta sports betting sites, bet365 stands out for its deep soccer betting markets and user-friendly sportsbook app. We’ll break down these strengths and weaknesses later in this bet365 review. For now, let’s take a look at the sportsbook’s biggest pros and cons.

Pros Cons ✅ Wide variety of soccer bets (including player props) ❌ Average withdrawal times ✅ Industry-leading bet builder tool ❌ No customer support phone line ✅ Highly-rated sportsbook app ✅ Accepts Apple Pay, Interac, and other popular payment methods

Is bet365 legal in Alberta?

Yes, bet365 is legal in Alberta. It holds a valid licence from the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) and is regulated by the AGLC’s new crown corporation the Alberta iGaming Corporation (AiGC). In fact, bet365 was one of the first sportsbooks to receive an Alberta gaming licence. The betting site went live on the first day of legal Alberta sports betting, July 13, 2026.

Sports Betting

Now that you’ve got a basic overview of bet365 and its legal status in Alberta, let’s dive into the sportsbook features, betting markets, and other topics worth knowing about before you sign up.

Leagues and Betting Options

bet365 has almost 40 unique sports available to bet on all throughout the year, including all the most popular major sports in Canada. With that in mind, let’s look at the top sports available on bet365.

NBA

NBA betting is one of bet365’s deepest markets. The sportsbook has literally hundreds of bets available for each game. This includes standard moneyline, spreads, and totals wagers, along with team and player props. You can also bet on futures, like which team will win the NBA Finals or who will be drafted No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft. Real die-hards can also enjoy NBA Summer League bets before the season tips off.

NFL

bet365 Alberta’s NFL betting coverage is comparable to other top legal sports betting sites. You will find standard bets and props, like its NBA betting markets, along with futures for all major NFL milestones, such as Super Bowl winner bets. One standout feature of the bet365 betting market, though, is the amount of flexibility for player props. Most sportsbooks give one line that you have to accept. bet365 gives you alternative lines for almost all NFL player props.

NHL

bet365 allows you to bet on the puckline, moneyline, and totals for every NHL game, including the Stanley Cup playoffs. NHL props are a bit more limited than bet365 Alberta’s other markets. On the other hand, the sportsbook typically has some of the most comprehensive NHL futures betting markets. If you want to get an early bet in for who will win the Stanley Cup, bet365 is a solid option.

English Premier League

While bet365 Alberta has strong betting markets for pretty much every sport, soccer betting is its bread and butter. This is clear when you look at the soccer prop markets. Most other sportsbooks allow you to bet on whether a player will score a goal or get a card. bet365 has these bets and tons more niche options, such as the number of shots a player will have in a game or the number of fouls.

Screenshot taken August 1 2026

Betting Odds

bet365 has competitive odds compared to other top Alberta betting sites. We rarely found any markets where bet365 excelled or underwhelmed. Overall, the sportsbook offers good value to Canadian bettors.

While comparing odds for this bet365 Alberta review, we also calculated the house edge (a.k.a., the vig) for some of the sportsbook’s most popular betting markets and a few of its niche ones. We found the vig was around 4.7% for most markets, and even lower for many moneyline wagers. This is low compared to the industry average of around 5%.

Live Betting and Streaming

bet365 Alberta supports both live betting and live streaming. The live betting feature is available for all bett365 markets, including the NHL and NBA. Odds update quickly and the sportsbook’s clean user interface makes placing live bets a very simple process.

The live streaming feature, on the other hand, is a bit more complicated. Live streaming is only available to bettors with a funded account or bettors who have placed a wager in the last 24 hours. Additionally, the live streaming service varies across jurisdictions. Events available for streaming may depend on your location.

Mobile App

The bet365 app is available to download on iOS and Android from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Compared to the desktop site and mobile website, the bet365 sportsbook app has a more streamlined design and better integrated features. For example, Apple Pay users can link their Apple Pay to their bet365 much faster using the iOS app than the desktop site. The same goes for Interac users, since you usually need to verify your transactions with your phone number.

Both the iOS and Android apps also have exclusive features, like push notifications and additional security safeguards, like Face ID and app passcodes. Finally, the bet365 app is notable for being a small betting app. The iOS version only requires 60.4 MB of storage space. Other apps require 100 MB or more.

Device Rating iOS 4.8/5 (322k ratings) Android 4.7/5 (32.1k ratings)

Payment Methods

bet365 Alberta accepts a good mix of traditional payment methods, like Interac and Wire Transfer, along with modern, mobile-friendly options, such as Apple Pay and PaysafeCard. See a full breakdown of available bet365 banking options below.

Deposit Methods

bet365 accepts seven different payment methods for funding your account, including Interac and Visa/Mastercard. This is slightly more than the average Alberta sportsbook, but not super noteworthy since Alberta heavily restricts what payment methods betting sites can accept. One thing that is worth noting is that all bet365 deposit methods have a $10 minimum deposit limit, except for wire transfers.

Deposit Method Min. Deposit Interac $10 Visa/Mastercard Debit $10 Visa/Mastercard Credit $10 Apple Pay $10 Google Pay $10 PaysafeCard $10 Wire Transfer $200

Withdrawal Methods

All bet365 Alberta deposit methods apart from PaysafeCard are also available for withdrawals. Every method has a $10 minimum withdrawal limit, which is below the Canadian average. Most other sites require $20+ withdrawals, especially for debit card and wire transfer withdrawals.

Withdrawal Method Min. Withdrawal Interac $10 Visa/Mastercard Debit $10 Visa/Mastercard Credit $10 Apple Pay $10 Wire Transfer $10

Payout Speed

bet365 advertises payouts in between 1-4 Hours for most withdrawal methods. In reality, it usually takes longer than that. When you request a withdrawal, bet365 will notify you that the withdrawal is pending and then again when the withdrawal has been approved. Typically, if you’re using Interac, Visa, or Mastercard, it will take under 12 hours for bet365 to process your withdrawal request. Apple Pay and Wire Transfer withdrawals can take up to two banking days.

Additionally, once bet365 approves your withdrawal, it will take some more time for your bank to actually receive and process the transaction. In general, you should expect to wait 1-3 banking days to withdraw winnings from the time you submit your withdrawal request. This is pretty standard for online sportsbooks in Canada, but if you feel the process is taking too long, don’t be afraid to contact bet365 customer support.

Customer Support

bet365 customer support is available via 24/7 live chat or by email. You can email bet365 directly at support-eng@customerservices365.com or by filling out a help request form through the sportsbook’s “Contact Us” page. bet365 also recommends reaching out through social media (X and Facebook). The sportsbook doesn’t have a dedicated customer support phone line for Alberta residents.

In our experience, the live chat option is by far the most useful option. Although, bet365 has started using AI agents, which can be hit or miss. If the agent is unable to help you, it’s thankfully very easy to get connected with a human through the same live chat portal. Email is also useful, but it takes longer (1-2 days) so we don’t recommend it for urgent issues. Social media can be very helpful. That said, we’ve noticed that bet365 often misses messages. You’re better off using the live chat or email pathways.

User Experience

+ Ease of Use bet365’s usability is one of the sportsbook’s best features. The sign-up process is simple, especially if you use the mobile app, which allows you to take pictures and conveniently upload documents for the mandatory identity verification process. Even if you don’t use the app, the process is straightforward. bet365 has a dedicated Verification menu on your account page that shows you all the documents you need to upload, along with the status of the documents once you upload them. Usually, the review process takes just a few hours. Beyond account verification, we think Alberta bettors will enjoy bet365’s clean user interface and simple betting menus. The sportsbook also stands out for having well-integrated tools, like its Bet Builder feature for same-game parlays. + Managing Your Account bet365 has a few ways that you can customise your account, but don’t expect anything crazy. Principally, you can alter your notification settings to keep track of bets and payments. You can also opt in to event alerts to keep up to date on the score and major plays of games that you haven’t bet on. The other main customisable feature is odds format. American odds (e.g., +200 and -200) is the default format in Alberta, but you can change it to decimal or fractional, if you prefer a more European style of odds. + Responsible Gambling Options bet365 Alberta has a comprehensive slate of responsible gambling tools, including deposit and loss limits. You can also opt-in to reality checks to ensure you’re not spending too much time on the sports betting site. Voluntary short-term timeout periods and long-term/permanent self exclusion is also available. You can find all these resources, along with a My Activity tracker on your main account page.

Stand Out Feature: Bet Builder

All the top sites in the regulated online gambling market today have bet builder features, but the bet365 bet builder was one of the first and is definitely still one of the best. This tool allows you to combine up to 12 selections on a single betslip. The menu is super clear about which bets can be included in same game parlays, which is something we can’t say about bet builders at other sites.

The bet365 builder also stands out for just how many markets it supports. Other bet builders focus on the major leagues and a few select prop markets. bet365 allows you to combine bets from all the following sports:

Hockey

Football

Basketball

Soccer

Tennis

Baseball

Rugby Union

Rugby League

Aussie Rules

Boxing

MMA

Cricket

Formula 1 (pre-race only)

Handball

Darts

Table Tennis

Esports

When you combine this huge variety with bet365’s extensive betting markets of props, it’s no wonder that the bet365 bet builder is one of the sportsbook’s best features.

Goal.com Expert Opinion - Cody Aceveda After testing the new bet365 Alberta site, I rate it among the best sportsbooks in the province. The standouts: soccer markets, user experience, and mobile apps. The one weak spot is customer support. Soccer betting Most sportsbooks stick to the main lines — moneyline, handicap, totals. bet365 goes far deeper, with extensive props and alternative lines. If you're an experienced soccer bettor, that's where the value usually sits. User experience With Alberta's regulated market just live, plenty of bettors are starting from scratch. bet365 suits them well: a clear sign-up process and a clean, beginner-friendly interface. Mobile apps Over 40 betting sites are licensed in Alberta, but only a handful offer downloadable iOS and Android apps. bet365 does — and both are highly rated, with hundreds of thousands of positive reviews on the App Store and Google Play. Customer support Live chat and email both work fine, but a brand this size should offer more. Competitors like Sports Interaction run 24/7 phone lines; bet365 doesn't.

Final Verdict

bet365 is a legal, licensed sportsbook available in Alberta. Its soccer betting markets are among the best in Canada and its simple design makes it an ideal option for new sports bettors.

If you want to check out bet365 for yourself, you can get started in just a few minutes by following this simple step-by-step guide:

Go to bet365 Alberta Select Join Enter your email, name, address, date of birth, and other requested personal information to create your account. Follow the steps to verify your identity by uploading a photo of your driver’s license or other government ID. Deposit funds and start betting!

bet365 Alberta FAQ