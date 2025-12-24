Soham Mukherjee

Soham Mukherjee

News Writer📝Bio: Soham has been living and breathing football stories for almost a decade, carving his path as a news and SEO writer with an instinct for the big moments. Armed with an MA (Honours) in Sports Journalism from Symbiosis International University, he knew early on that his future wouldn’t be on the pitch but behind the pen, shaping narratives about the game he adores. He joined GOAL in 2017 and has since made his mark covering the Indian Super League, I-League, and the Indian national team. Based in Kolkata, where football is a religion, he grew up watching Bhaichung Bhutia scoring goals for fun in India, before falling head over heels for Real Madrid, a club that now dictates the rhythm of his everyday life.⚽My Football Story: It all began back in 2002. A cricket bat in hand, ready to step out, but then the skies opened up. The rain kept me indoors, and that twist of fate led me to the sofa, beside my father, who had a football match on TV. Little did I know at the time but it was the World Cup final: Brazil vs Germany. Forget the goals – what grabbed my imagination was Ronaldo’s haircut and his iconic celebration. From there, cricket slowly faded and football fever took over. By my teenage years, I was sneaking out of bed at 1am to watch the Champions League - fair to say I was hooked for life.

🎯Areas of Expertise: 

  • Social media-specific content
  • Premier League, Champions League, European & Indian football coverage
  • Tactical analysis on the Indian national team
  • World Cup & European Championship tournaments
🌟Favourite Footballing Memory: The day Mohun Bagan demolished East Bengal 5-3 in the Kolkata Derby, with Chidi Edeh scoring four - a moment when the city turned maroon and green. But nothing beats the spine-tingling sight of Sergio Ramos’ 93rd-minute header in Lisbon, the goal that crowned Real Madrid’s La Decima and etched itself into footballing history.📝My All-Time XI: Iker Casillas; Phillip Lahm, Sergio Ramos, Fabio Cannavaro, Roberto Carlos; Claude Makélélé, Ronaldinho, Zinedine Zidane; Cristiano Ronaldo, Raúl, Lionel Messi.
Articles by Soham Mukherjee
  1. Vincent Kompany
    V. KompanyD. Lawlor

    Bayern linked with shock move for League One starlet

    Bayern Munich are closely monitoring Cardiff City teenager Dylan Lawlor, with the Bundesliga giants alerted to the defender’s rapid rise by Wales manager Craig Bellamy. talkSPORT have reported that the German champions have taken a serious interest in the 19-year-old, whose development in League One has not gone unnoticed across Europe.

  2. Turkish-Super-LeagueAFP
    A. OnanaManchester United

    Onana to stay at Trabzonspor? Man Utd flop enjoying 'perfect' move

    Once the undisputed No. 1 at Manchester United, Andre Onana now describes his life in Turkey as "perfect", a striking contrast to the turbulence that defined his final months at Old Trafford. He found himself surplus to requirements early in the campaign, first dropped in favour of the inconsistent Altay Bayındır before United moved again to recruit Senne Lammens. For a player regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world as recently as 2023, the writing was on the wall that a reset was no longer optional, but essential.

  3. FBL-ESP-CUP-REAL SOCIEDAD-REAL MADRIDAFP
    EndrickVinicius Junior

    Vinicius sends heartfelt message to Endrick after loan move to Lyon

    Vinicius Jr sent a heartfelt message to Endrick after the Brazilian star sealed a loan move to Lyon. The move represents a decisive step away from the Santiago Bernabeu spotlight and towards regular football. The 19-year-old has struggled to force his way into the picture under new head coach Xabi Alonso and will now spend the remainder of the campaign in Ligue 1 with Lyon, a club eager to harness his raw potential.

  4. Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal vs HungaryGetty Images
    C. RonaldoR. Martinez

    Will Ronaldo reach 1,000 goals? Martinez gives his verdict

    Cristiano Ronaldo is aiming to become the first player in history to score 1,000 professional goals, but Portugal coach Roberto Martinez does not view it as a "goal". The Portugal captain, whose career has been defined by shattered records and relentless ambition, has his sights set on finishing at the very top, yet those closest to him insist the pursuit of the landmark milestone is not driving his every move.

  5. James McClean Wrexham 2025-26Getty
    WrexhamChampionship

    Wrexham star slapped with three-match ban after ‘incident’

    Wrexham’s Championship campaign has been dealt another blow after James McClean was handed a three-match suspension for violent conduct, following an incident during Friday night’s defeat at Swansea City. The ban removes a key leader from Phil Parkinson’s side at a critical point in the season and represents unwelcome news for club owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, who have watched their team struggle for consistency since stepping up to the second tier.

  6. Marc Guehi(C)Getty Images
    M. GuehiBarcelona

    Barcelona scared off move for Guehi due to wage demands

    Marc Guehi’s future appears to be drifting further away from Barcelona after reports in Spain suggested the reigning champions have cooled their interest in the Crystal Palace captain due to his wage demands. The England international, long admired across Europe, has become one of the most sought-after defenders on the market, but the financial gap between Guehi’s expectations and Barcelona’s limits is now considered too wide to bridge.

  7. Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Carabao Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport
    M. ArtetaCarabao Cup

    'Emotionally tough' - Arteta's verdict on Arsenal's Carabao Cup win

    Mikel Arteta admitted it was "emotionally tough" to process Crystal Palace’s stoppage-time equaliser, before Arsenal steadied themselves to edge through on penalties in a breathless Carabao Cup quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium. After 90 minutes the game finished level at 1-1, but the Gunners held their nerve to win the shootout 8-7, with Kepa Arrizabalaga emerging as the decisive figure.

  8. Erling Haaland Ole Gunnar Solskjaer NorwayGetty/GOAL
    Erling HaalandO. Solskjaer

    Advice for Haaland? Man Utd legend Solskjaer links up with City star

    Erling Haaland has reunited with former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the Manchester City striker suggested that the Manchester United legend has been giving him advice to continue his scoring form. The Norwegian's relentless pursuit of goals shows no sign of slowing, but even the most prolific striker of his generation is searching for marginal gains as Solskjaer is once again helping to fine-tune his instincts in front of goal.

  9. FBL-EUR-RED BULL-KLOPPAFP
    J. KloppEngland

    Klopp 'would love' England job, claims ex-Liverpool star

    Former Liverpool star John Arne Riise believes that Jurgen Klopp "would love" to take charge of England, and has tipped the German to move into international management. The Champions League-winning coach may have stepped away from the Anfield dugout, but the gravitational pull of his reputation continues to link with a potential return to the touchline.

  1. Rafinha-BarcaGetty
    BarcelonaLaLiga

    Barcelona treble winner announces retirement at age of 32

    Barcelona treble winner Rafinha Alcantara has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 32. The former midfielder confirmed his decision through a video posted across his social media platforms, bringing clarity to a prolonged period of uncertainty since he last played competitive football.

  5. Manchester United v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    K. MainooManchester United

    Man Utd's stance on Mainoo's future revealed after Fernandes injury

    Manchester United's reported stance on Kobbie Mainoo's future has been revealed, with Ruben Amorim seeing his midfield options reduced further after a serious injury to Bruno Fernandes. The playmaker suffered what has been described as a "soft tissue" problem that forced him to come off at half-time in United's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa. The injury is expected to sideline Fernandes for several weeks, while Mainoo missed the Villa game entirely due to a calf issue.

  6. FBL-ENG-PR-NEWCASTLE-CHELSEAAFP
    A. GordonT. Chalobah

    Why Newcastle were denied 'stonewall' penalty against Chelsea

    Newcastle United were left feeling deeply aggrieved after being denied what many believed was a clear penalty in a pulsating Premier League encounter that ultimately slipped from their grasp against Chelsea. A breathless contest at St. James’ Park swung dramatically on a controversial second-half moment, with Anthony Gordon sent sprawling inside the area after contact from Trevoh Chalobah, only for referee and VAR to wave play on.

  9. Alexander Isak Liverpool 2025-26Getty
    A. IsakLiverpool

    Isak speaks out on Liverpool struggles after £125m transfer

    Alexander Isak has spoken out on his Liverpool struggles after a controversial £125 million ($167m) transfer from Newcastle in the summer. The forward has so far failed to find his form at Merseyside and hence failed to meet expectations, which rose to unprecedented levels as the Reds paid a record sum to the Tyneside club to bring their talismanic forward to Anfield.

Older