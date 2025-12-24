Soham Mukherjee

Onana to stay at Trabzonspor? Man Utd flop enjoying 'perfect' move

Once the undisputed No. 1 at Manchester United, Andre Onana now describes his life in Turkey as "perfect", a striking contrast to the turbulence that defined his final months at Old Trafford. He found himself surplus to requirements early in the campaign, first dropped in favour of the inconsistent Altay Bayındır before United moved again to recruit Senne Lammens. For a player regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world as recently as 2023, the writing was on the wall that a reset was no longer optional, but essential.