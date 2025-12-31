VIDEO: Emi Martinez enraged by taunting Arsenal fans as Aston Villa staff forced to hold goalkeeper back in ugly scenes at Emirates Stadium
Tunnel tensions after Villa’s streak is shattered
Martinez endured one of his most uncomfortable evenings since joining Villa. The 33-year-old conceded four times as Arsenal delivered a ruthless attacking display to reassert their title credentials. The opening goal was particularly painful for the former Gunners goalkeeper. At a corner, he was outmuscled by returning defender Gabriel Magalhaes, failing to impose himself as the ball broke Arsenal’s way. It set the tone for a night in which Villa were repeatedly second-best. Martinez could do little to prevent further strikes from Martín Zubimendi, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus, before Ollie Watkins grabbed a late consolation for the visitors. The tension truly boiled over after full-time. As Martínez headed towards the tunnel, Arsenal fans directed chants and insults his way, questioning his trademark bravado. One supporter was heard shouting: "You’re not dancing now, are you?" while others mocked him, saying, "You’re rattled! F*** off, f*** off, f*** off! He’s so rattled. Wakey wakey", urging him to leave the pitch. Martínez turned back to respond, his frustration plain to see, before being pulled away by staff keen to avoid a full-blown confrontation. It was another flashpoint in a relationship that has steadily soured since his departure from north London in 2020.
Martinez's rocky relationship with Arsenal fans
Martinez spent a decade on Arsenal’s books between 2010 and 2020, finally getting his chance to shine during Mikel Arteta’s first season in charge. He played a key role in the club’s last FA Cup triumph and followed it up with victory in the Community Shield. Yet his Arsenal career ended abruptly soon after, with the goalkeeper sold to Aston Villa in a £20 million ($27m) deal. The return of Bernd Leno left Martínez facing reduced opportunities, prompting his decision to seek regular football elsewhere. Since then, Arsenal supporters have shown little sympathy. On his first return with Villa in 2021, he was greeted with chants proclaiming Aaron Ramsdale to be superior. With Ramsdale now gone, it was David Raya’s name echoing around the Emirates on Tuesday.
Much of the animosity stems from Martinez’s frank reflections on his Arsenal exit. While he has often spoken warmly about the club, his suggestion that he was not trusted enough struck a nerve with sections of the fanbase. Speaking previously to Sky Sports, Martínez said: "I just felt like they didn't trust me like they should have. When I was on a high, I still felt like they didn't deserve me because of the way they were treating me. They couldn’t guarantee me the games I needed, so I thought that if they couldn’t guarantee me the games I needed, then I’m moving on.
"They didn't say to me that I wasn't going to play, they just didn’t guarantee me the games that I wanted to play. So, after 10 years, I decided to leave, and it was very difficult. My family didn't understand why I was leaving when I was at such a good level at Arsenal, but it was my decision to leave and I'm really proud I did it. It was a gamble, but I always believe that if you stay in the comfort zone, you will never reach anything in life. I decided to take the step up."
Emery brushes aside handshake drama
Villa manager Unai Emery was also involved in a minor tunnel controversy after appearing to miss the customary post-match handshake with Arteta. Emery later played down the incident, explaining that he had simply followed his usual routine and saw Arteta engaged with his staff.
The Villa boss explained: "Yes, but it's simple. You can watch. After [finishing] the match, always my routine is quick, shake hands and go with my coaches, with my players, or go to the dressing room. And I was waiting, I was waiting. Of course, he was happy and he was with his coaches and I decided to go inside. But for me, no problem."
Villa will be keen to respond quickly when they host Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Arsenal, meanwhile, have opened up a five-point gap at the top of the Premier League over Manchester City, who do hold a game in hand. With confidence surging and the Emirates once again a hostile place for visiting former heroes, Arteta’s side have sent a clear message that they are not slowing down anytime soon.